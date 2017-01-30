Tarek And Christina El Moussa Reportedly Want To Continue To Star In ‘Flip Or Flop’ Post-Divorce

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are in the midst of what appears to be a messy divorce, but according to a new report, they don’t want to walk away from their HGTV show, Flip or Flop.

Since Tarek and Christina El Moussa confirmed their relationship had come to an end last May after an incident involving a gun and an alleged suicide threat, the future of Flip or Flop has been seemingly up in the air. However, according to a new report, the estranged couple hopes to continue with the show despite their split.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa “are very much committed and want to continue to work together and continue the show,” a source told People Magazine on January 29.

Days ago, sources close to the show spoke to TMZ about the future of Flip or Flop and revealed that the ex-couple is hoping to continue filming beyond the currently airing season of the show. That said, the final call on moving forward with the series’ possible renewal will be up to the network, and regarding the coming months, they will reportedly keep a close eye on their ratings before making any major moves.

Although only time will tell whether HGTV opts for a new season of Flip or Flop, Tarek and Christina El Moussa crushed the competition in the ratings last week. There’s also been talks of a possible spinoff series — or two.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa continue to co-parent their two children despite their split: https://t.co/PYazKLEXKS pic.twitter.com/EMuoJ46ZFO — E! News (@enews) January 26, 2017

Tarek and Christina El Moussa may be continuing on with their roles on Flip or Flop, but when it comes to their time together on set, they are reportedly quite tense.

“[Tarek and Christina El Moussa] are still filming and flipping homes together despite their divorce, however they are simply not comfortable together. The tension on set is high and the entire crew is walking on eggshells every time Tarek and Christina are on location together,” a source told Hollywood Life last week.

“Tarek and Christina are not in a good place and do everything they can to avoid each other. When not working, they spend as little time together as possible. There is some bad blood and at this point there seems to be no chance of reconciliation,” the source added.

Despite their split, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have “nothing but respect for each other.” https://t.co/jHvccL4W0h pic.twitter.com/RqpWT7QHkR — E! News (@enews) January 25, 2017

Tarek and Christina El Moussa are also said to be at odds due to his new lavish lifestyle.

“His lavish lifestyle has [Christina El Moussa] disappointed,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 27. “Not only has she completely fallen out of love with Tarek, but his behavior since their split has her heartbroken. Christina is slowly losing all respect for the father of her children.”

“Tarek is burning through cash like crazy, even though he’s asking his ex for alimony,” the source added.

According to the report, Tarek has purchased a number of extravagant gifts for himself, including a new home, a Lamborghini, and expensive trips with friends. In fact, Tarek is reportedly spending a whopping $15,000 a month on a home in Newport Beach. Meanwhile, Christina El Moussa is reportedly enjoying her new relationship with 57-year-old Gary Anderson, who used to appear on Flip or Flop as her and Tarek’s contractor.

Although Christina El Moussa has not yet confirmed whether she and Anderson are actually dating, the Hollywood Life source revealed that she’s grown quite close to Anderson’s adult daughters, Kacey and Kristen.

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into new episodes of Flip or Flop on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

