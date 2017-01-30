Kenya Moore Slams ‘Real Housewives’ Co-Star On Twitter: ‘Sheree Is A Delusional Hater’

Kenya Moore is happy these days as she just celebrated her birthday, and she is now dating someone who seems more appreciative of her than Matt Jordan. Kenya has revealed that she’s thrilled with how things are going in her life, and she wants her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars to be happy for her. But it sounds like one woman on the show has a hard time being supportive of Kenya. And as Sunday’s episode of the show aired last night on Bravo, Moore couldn’t help but slam her co-star, Sheree Whitfield.

According to a new tweet, Kenya Moore had a few things to say about Sheree Whitfield’s home as she has yet to move into the mansion on the show. And while Kenya has moved into her home and had her housewarming party before the house was completely done, it sounds like Moore had plenty of things to say about Sheree’s home, calling her a delusional liar.

“Didn’t folks say you didn’t have air? Why are they sitting in the car? #RHOA,” one person questioned to Kenya Moore, who replied with, “Because Sheree is a delusional hater. Constantly talking about my finished home but she is entertaining on the sidewalk #RHOA.”

On #RHOA, Kenya Moore flips out after Cynthia Bailey calls her a “drama queen”: https://t.co/sdXcI5f488 pic.twitter.com/tngD8enfFL — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 30, 2017

But just because Kenya Moore doesn’t get along with Sheree doesn’t mean she doesn’t have friends on the show. During last night’s episode of the show, she learned that Cynthia Bailey was actually a good friend, even though she walked away from their conversation. As she explains, it was painful to talk about her life and her relationship and Moore blamed editing on how she handled everything.

“LOL yes I’m a drama queen at times didn’t like some of the things said that were edited out. But I c Cynthia Bailey is ride or die #RHOA,” Kenya Moore added in regards to her conversation with Cynthia Bailey, realizing that she was wrong in the way she handled everything with Bailey during Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Of course, many Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers are concerned about Kenya’s mental health as she is still debating between staying with Matt and letting him go. It’s clear to see that he needs help and Kenya Moore may not be the one to help him.

“I hope you dumped Matt. Someone who breaks your windows has serious anger issues,” one person wrote to Kenya Moore, hoping that she had broken up with Matt Jordan after his violent outbursts, to which Moore replied, “Yes we are not together. Thank u babe #RHOA.”

Even though Sheree hadn’t really been involved in Kenya’s life while she was dating Matt, Whitfield seemed to have plenty of things to say about Kenya’s relationship with him. She even mocked Moore for being in an abusive relationship and she flipped out on Instagram, slamming her co-star for how she’s handled this situation.

#RHOA Shocker! Matt Jordan Accuses Kenya Moore of Cheating with Married Nigerian Men For Money – Get the tea HERE: https://t.co/ZspX4JGxdp pic.twitter.com/erU9zqjV2y — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 24, 2017

“SHAME on you SHEREE! Sheree tried to antagonize me about Matt. Matt is breaking your windows. We all saw Sheree bring up Matt breaking my windows. No woman should be blamed for a man being violent or accused of provoking a man. A woman who had been abused before should know better than to say something that ignorant and ruthless. I’ve been very open from my Season 1 that I have been abused at the age of 16. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IS NO LAUGHING MATTER. These girls will do anything to slander me and turn the clear truth into a hateful lie,” Kenya Moore wrote in an Instagram post about a week ago, slamming her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star for making a mockery out of domestic violence.

What do you think of Kenya Moore’s comments about Sheree being a delusional liar? Do you think she has a point?

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for BET]