UFO News 2017: NASA Cuts Live Feed As Mysterious Object Speeds Past International Space Station, UFO Sighted In Austin

Several UFO’s have been spotted so far in 2017, including two rather interesting cases to emerge in the last few days.

In one of the more alarming and convincing UFO sightings to emerge in the last few days, an English UFO hunter, John Craddick, claims that NASA cut off a live feed from the International Space Station (ISS) not long after a “mysterious object” entered the frame. As Craddick explained to The Mirror, the UFO appeared to fly at an altitude that no other man-made objects in space are known to be.

“I’ve been watching [the live feed] for years but never seen any UFOs on it before. I was showing a friend how it worked at around 11.30pm when the feed cut out, and 35 seconds after it came back on, this object appeared. At first it was really small and then it grew bigger, lasting for about 25 seconds… Nothing human can fly that high.”

As The Mirror points out, NASA seems to have developed a habit of cutting the International Space Station’s live feed when mysterious objects appear in the frame. Back in July, UFO hunter “Streetcap” also saw an object that didn’t look like it belonged up there sailing near the ISS. NASA cut the feed shortly afterwards.

And although Streetcap isn’t prepared to say conclusively that the alleged UFO in the NASA video is proof of alien life, he finds it rather interesting that NASA cut the live feed not long after the UFO appeared.

“What made it interesting was that the camera cut off when the UFO seemed to stop.”

Similarly, as reported by The Inquisitr, again in October NASA appeared to cut the live feed from the International Space Station when a UFO – this time described as a “blue glowing” UFO – appeared in the frame.

At this point it bears noting that just because NASA appears to cut a live feed, that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re trying to hid something. For one thing, supporting a live feed from the ISS is a massive technological undertaking that relies on several sensitive pieces of equipment working perfectly together, and technical problems are bound to pop up. For another thing, not everything the ISS astronauts are up to up there is necessarily public information; they could be doing sensitive (and secret) scientific, military, or who-knows-what-else work up there.

It also bears noting that just because something that appears to not belong there shows up in the frame, it doesn’t necessarily point to a UFO. There are untold chunks of space junk floating around up there. Similarly, the light up there plays tricks on the senses, and what you think is a UFO could be something as mundane as a lens flare.

Stepping away from the ISS for a minute, it appears that another 2017 UFO sighting took place a few days ago in Austin, Texas. As KTBC (Austin) reports, residents in the Austin area last week saw lights in a triangular formation zipping around the sky, and in some cases, appearing to fly right towards observers on the ground.

Witness Rachel Jensen said she’s convinced that what she saw wasn’t something naturally-occurring, like a meteor (sometimes called a “fireball”).

“Just as I stepped out, I looked to the sky and saw the triangle. Just as it was separating into three. Well there was one in the front and two behind it. They were bright orange, glowing, almost fiery.”

