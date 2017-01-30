‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Moving On From Javi Marroquin With An MTV Producer?

Kailyn Lowry may have found herself a new man! The Teen Mom 2 star is allegedly hitting it off with MTV producer JC Cueva. Is Lowry ready to move on after her divorce with Javi Marroquin?

OK Magazine reports that rumors of Lowry’s new romance surfaced after she posted a behind-the-scenes pic of her and Cueva on social media. Fans were quick to point out how Lowry and Cueva looked good together and even asked her if they are dating. In response, Lowry shut down the dating talk before it gained momentum.

“Omg no! He’s my producer!” Lowry told fans.

Lowry’s romance with a producer of the show isn’t that farfetched. After all, they work closely together every season and develop a close bond. Just last month, In Touch Weekly reported that Cueva spoke about his friendship with Lowry with MTV.

“I think I have a really good relationship with Kail,” he admitted. “I was a new person coming in; her previous producer had been with her for years. I had big shoes to fill, but I think I did a good job. I joke around with her a lot. She likes me as a person, but hates that I have to be a producer sometimes. We get along really great, and I think she respects me.”

Of course, Lowry is coming off a difficult time in her life. At the end of last season, Lowry announced that she and Marroquin couldn’t make things work and were filing for divorce. Given the emotional split, it isn’t clear if Lowry is ready to enter the dating world just yet.

Meanwhile, the Stir is reporting that Lowry is also dealing with her ongoing feud with Jenelle Evans. Evans and Chelsea Houska had their babies this past week, yet Lowry only congratulated Houska on the new birth. Was Lowry subtly throwing shade at her Teen Mom 2 co-star?

“So so happy for @ChelseaHouska and her family! Cannot wait to hold baby boy!” Lowry wrote on social media.

Lowry and Evans have shared beef in the past. When Lowry announced that she had elective surgery in 2016, Evans slammed her in an interview, saying, “She looks great, and I’m happy [for her]… Whatever makes her happy. That’s her choice. It’s just not mine. It’s her decision. It’s her body. No one can tell her what to do.”

It didn’t take long before Lowry answered back on Twitter. “When your cast mates subtly throw shade at you it’s cool though,” she wrote.

According to Us Magazine, a fan answered Lowry’s post by urging her to squash the beef. In response, Lowry refused to play nice with Evans. “Sometimes you just have to block people in life that you once believed to be your friend,” she told the fan.

#teenmom2 #unseenmoments hair by @jonesn2 & make up by @truevirtue_beck A photo posted by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 13, 2016 at 12:08pm PST

Evans hit back, writing, “I’ve always been the black sheep of the group, it’s all good. I’m use to it now.”

That being said, Houska hasn’t offered congratulations to Evans and vice versa. Further, Messer hasn’t said anything about the new births in public. The only difference is that the other women don’t share the same history of fighting as Lowry and Evans.

The new baby marks the third one for Evans. The reality star has two boys from previous relationships, including Jace (7) and Kaiser (2). The most recent addition is Evans’ first daughter and her first kid with David Eason.

Who says dads can't breastfeed? In their own way of course… lol ???????????? @easondavid88 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:46pm PST

Whether or not the drama between Lowry and Evans will make it on the show is yet to be seen. In the meantime, fans can watch new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.

