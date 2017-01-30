Look What You Are Missing, Ex-Fiance! Lady Gaga Flaunting Her Assets In Los Angeles Streets, Gets Everyone Looking Forward To Her Super Bowl Performance

As someone who has previously revealed that she constantly has to watch her diet in order to avoid adding too much weight, Lady Gaga has shown that she is capable of sticking to the plan. Just one week to her halftime performance at the Super Bowl, the “Poker Face” singer was spotted on the streets of Los Angeles looking healthier and happier, and it could all be down to training for the event.

The singer had gone out to get coffee with a female friend while wearing an Adidas Super Bowl 2017 T-shirt that was knotted at the chest. Her belly button and stomach muscles were visible, and it showed she was well toned. Lady Gaga also appeared leaner with no traces of flab. She was wearing a sweat jacket and leggings that were black in color, just like her T-shirt. With her blonde hair pulled back as she donned mirror aviator sunglasses, she looked every bit the star that she is.

Lots of work to look this good

Several years ago, when she admitted that she had to work hard to stay in shape, Lady Gaga attributed her weight fluctuations to eating at the New York City restaurant that her parents run.

“I love eating pasta and pizza. I’m a New York Italian girl. That’s why I have been staying out of New York. My father opened a restaurant. It’s so amazing. I really don’t feel bad about it, not even for a second. I have to be on such a strict diet constantly,” she told Elvis Duran, a radio host, in an interview at the time.

Shutting up the body shamers

To no one’s surprise, the diva — whose real name is Stefani Germanotahas — has been a victim of body-shamers on social media. She is understood to have taken her fitness regime more seriously beginning last year as her wedding to Taylor Kinney drew closer and closer. The two, however, broke off the engagement.

Now, while preparing for the Super Bowl halftime show in less than a week, the singer admitted the rehearsals were going well. She also revealed that she and her team had been rehearsing under a tent before they moved to bigger Hollywood studios, where the rest of the rehearsals would take place before the equipment is flown to Houston, Texas.

SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u! ????❤️???? A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

As for what to expect, Lady Gaga has promised her fans a show they will not forget anytime soon.

“The thing is, is it’s such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it’s been done so many times. I think the challenge is to look at it and say, ‘What can I do differently, how can I elevate certain little things here and there and also make it about the music?'” Gaga said.

Big audience, big payoff

While Lady Gaga won’t receive any payment for performing at the 51st Super Bowl halftime show, it will provide her with an opportunity to increase album sales since the event is expected to draw in an audience of about 200 million people. Coldplay, Bruno Mars, and Beyonce have all performed at the event in previous editions, and it was good business for them. Bruno Mars, for instance, saw his album rise up the charts. Sales of Beyonce’s album also rose by more than 50 percent after she performed.

For her Super Bowl performance, Lady Gaga is relying on Richy Jackson, her longtime choreographer. Speculation is rife that the “Paparazzi” singer is looking to pull a stunt that will be talked about as much as her performance. The New York native is reportedly considering singing from the top of the dome of Houston’s NRG Stadium. To ensure it works, the singer will have to be airlifted to the roof, a feat which will present numerous technical difficulties. Among the things being considered include cutting a hole through the dome. If it materializes, this will not be Lady Gaga’s first time doing something so daring and outlandish.

[Feautred Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]