Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Undergo Emergency Couple’s Therapy, ‘They Have A Lot Of Issues To Work Through’ Source Claims

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been hit with a slew of divorce accusations over the past few weeks and sources are now claiming that the couple are allegedly undergoing intense and frequent therapy sessions in an attempt to save their fractured marriage.

That’s according to a new report by Radar Online, who’s claiming that Kim and Kanye are spending some serious cash on a therapist who they allegedly hired to be at their beck and call 24 hours a day as they attempt to rebuild their marriage.

According to a Kardashian source who recently spoke out to the site amid the rampant divorce rumors swirling around Kardashian and her husband of just over two years, North and Saint’s parents allegedly “have a lot of issues to work through” as the divorce rumors continue to swirl.

The insider went on to claim that West was unaware at just how unhappy Kim has been in recent weeks, as the divorce rumors first hit the headlines shortly after she was robbed in Paris and Kanye was admitted to hospital for a psychiatric evaluation just weeks later.

“Kanye’s in total shock at just how unhappy Kim’s been,” the source told Radar Online of Kim and Kanye’s supposed marriage troubles. “He’s had his head in the clouds.”

The site’s Kardashian insider then went on to dish the details on Kardashian and West’s alleged couple’s therapy sessions, claiming that Kim and her husband are reportedly having twice-weekly sessions as a couple as well as a third session every week separately to discuss their marriage issues.

“The help is costing them $4000 a week for the four sessions and another $1000 every time there’s an off-hours query,” the source alleged, though neither Kim nor Kanye have confirmed reports claiming they’re turning to couple’s therapy as the divorce rumors continue to swirl.

However, Radar Online’s claims that Kardashian and West are giving therapy a go to avoid a divorce comes shortly after Us Weekly alleged that Kim was seriously contemplating divorcing her husband of two years but claimed that the “Touch The Sky” rapper reportedly managed to convince her to give their marriage another try by giving therapy a go.

According to a source, Kanye West “convinced” Kim Kardashian to give their marriage another try amid rumors she was ready for divorce, claiming that Kardashian “didn’t realize how much of Kanye’s behavior stems from a mental illness.”

The magazine also reported that Kardashian and West were undergoing couple’s therapy in an attempt to save their marriage and avoid a divorce, alleging that speaking to an outsider about their relationship has supposedly “allowed them to reconnect” with each other amid claims from People that the “passion” is missing from their marriage.

“When [West is] doing the things his therapists tell him to do, [Kim] is so much happier,” the source noted.

While Kim and Kanye have so far stayed tight-lipped amid the therapy and divorce rumors, there’s no doubting that Kardashian and her husband have had their fair share of divorce accusations over the past few months.

Us Weekly was first to allude to an impending divorce for Kim and Kanye in early December, claiming that Kardashian no longer wanted to stay married to West following his pretty bizarre behaviour that repeatedly hit the headlines in 2016.

Radar Online also claimed last year that Kim and Kanye had been leading “completely separate lives” as 2016 drew to a close and alleged that Kardashian had been telling her nearest and dearest that she thinks West had turned into “a completely different person than the man that she married” two years ago.

“Kim’s therapist and her psychiatrist told her that it is really not healthy for her to be around Kanye like this,” added the Kardashian source of her relationship with West at the time.

Kardashian and West then added even more fuel to the divorce speculation just last week after People reported that Kim jetted off on a family vacation to Costa Rica without Kanye.

