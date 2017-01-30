‘Teen Mom’ Star Javi Marroquin Lashes Out On Twitter: ‘The Gloves Are Off Now’

Javi Marroquin has been the subject of several rumors over the past couple of weeks, especially in relation to his divorce from Kailyn Lowry. Javi returned home from his deployment to find that his belongings, his home and his estranged wife were essentially gone. He had to start over completely, and Kailyn didn’t even want to let him borrow the car seat for his own son. Rather than get the spare bedroom, Marroquin was forced to spend money on a hotel. While the last couple of episodes of Teen Mom 2 have aired, Javi has defended Kailyn on Twitter. But it sounds like he’s tired of being the nice guy and he’s not holding back anymore.

According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin is now revealing that he’s tired of being the nice guy and he’s ready to be himself, even if it means showing off his frustrating sides. On Teen Mom 2, he has been very respectful and nice to his estranged wife who apparently wants nothing to do with him. And now, he may be tired of how he’s being treated.

“No more mr nice guy,” Javi Marroquin tweeted over the weekends, adding in a separate tweet, “The gloves are off now.”

Me & Linc got asked to be apart of something amazing. Can’t wait to show y’all. Had a lot of fun. Thx Sophia making sure I was camera ready☺ pic.twitter.com/yFHpNPuLLW — Javi Marroquin (@JaviM9) January 28, 2017

Since returning home, Marroquin has been focusing on rebuilding his life as a single man with one child. During the fall months, a judge finalized his divorce from Kailyn and the two had created an agreement in regards to custody. But it sounds like there are some things that Javi hasn’t worked out, including who gets the keep the house. But he revealed on Twitter that he wanted to take a break from working out and eating well, as his health has been his priority since returning home.

“Decided I’m gonna take a break from dieting and just do me for a little. I dedicated so much time to competing and eating. I want a break,” Javi Marroquin revealed on Twitter, sharing that he won’t be returning until April this year.

But some people thought he should take a closer look at their agreement. Perhaps some Teen Mom 2 fans don’t want him to get screwed over by Kailyn, who is still living in the home. Of course, it’s not known what kind of arrangement they have in regards to the home and whose name is on the purchase agreement, but Javi Marroquin is convinced that he is still an owner, until Lowry refinances the home. But some people are telling him to address this immediately, so he doesn’t get screwed over.

“Our divorce agreement says it’s still my house she needs to refinance to get me off?” Javi Marroquin revealed on Twitter about the home he was refused access to by his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, to which one person wrote back to him, “Get that taken care of asap! If she defaults it can have a negative impact on u and buying a house in the future.”

This weekend, Javi Marroquin won’t be doing much about the home. He has been in New York City with his son Lincoln, as they received an offer to do a photo shoot together. Javi didn’t reveal what the project was about, but he did realize that had forgotten Lincoln’s stroller and fans immediately blamed Kailyn.

“Omg. I forgot Lincoln’s stroller. Gonna be a long day in the city,” Javi Marroquin revealed over the weekend about his trip to New York City with his son Lincoln, to which one person brought up Lowry, writing, “1st she wouldn’t give you the car seat and now the stroller!! Damn.”

What do you think of Javi Marroquin getting advice from Teen Mom 2 fans about his divorce and his home? Do you think his comment about not being the nice guy anymore has something to do with the way Kailyn is making him look in the press these days?

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine]