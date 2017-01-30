Chelsea Clinton Boldly Defies Donald Trump, Attends Refugee, Immigration Travel Ban Protests

Chelsea Clinton is flexing her political muscle and standing up to Donald Trump’s controversial refugee and immigration travel ban that many believe is aimed at those who identify as Muslim. Chelsea was spotted at a New York protest against Trump’s executive order over the weekend.

Chelsea Clinton, 36, appeared alongside throngs of demonstrators in Lower Manhattan to protest forcibly against the 120-day restriction of migrant flows into the country — particularly from Muslim-majority countries. Chelsea didn’t speak at the protests, but she did the next best thing: she tweeted from the scene, according to People magazine.

“Yes. We will keep standing up for a country that matches our values and ideals for all,” Chelsea said on her Twitter feed.

“I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are,” Clinton said in another tweet.

Nationwide protests have broken out all over the world at airports; many found themselves gridlocked at terminals over Trump’s imposed travel ban on immigration. Chaotic scenes erupted as many, who had valid visas, were still held against entering the country.

A tearful Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump’s ban on travel worldwide is “un-American and mean-spirited.” GOP Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain protested the president’s executive order, saying the ban on refugees — particularly Syrian immigrants — has resulted in a “self-inflicted” wound.

Trump took to Twitter and blasted the Republican lawmakers — both former presidential candidates — over their joint statement, claiming they are “sadly weak on immigration.” Further, Trump said the elder statesmen should focus on “border security” and wiping out ISIS, “instead of always looking to start World War III.”

Chelsea Clinton’s foray into the protests over the White House’s immigration travel ban comes on the heels of a global backlash at the highest levels.

World leaders, including Germany’s Angela Merkel, warned the new U.S. president over his temporary order, according to CNN international correspondent Clarissa Ward during a live breaking news broadcast. A spokesperson for the chancellor said, during a phone call, Merkel expressed her dismay to Trump and said his moves were violations of international law [rules of Geneva Convention], according to the Guardian.

“She is convinced that the necessary, decisive battle against terrorism does not justify a general suspicion against people of a certain origin or a certain religion. “The … refugee convention requires the international community to take in war refugees on humanitarian grounds. All signatory states are obligated to do. The German government explained this policy in their call yesterday.”

Chelsea Clinton appeared to take a page right out of another former first daughter’s playbook. As Inquisitr previously reported, Malia Obama was seen recently at a Standing Rock and Dakota Access Pipeline protest during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Although Malia, who recently accepted an internship with Harvey Weinstein — she took a gap year before enrolling at Harvard University — was a silent participant, it was clear she throwing shade at the president’s controversial policies.

“It was the first time that Malia, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, had appeared in public following her father’s return to the private sector after eight years as POTUS, and she used it to throw some serious shade at Donald Trump.”

Chelsea Clinton came under fire recently when she came to the rescue of Barron Trump on Twitter. Recently, the 10-year-old first son was the target of internet trolls who teased him for looking unimpressed at his father’s inauguration and making expressions at the ceremony.

Critics of Chelsea’s empathetic move claimed she was exploiting the incident for personal gain and was disingenuous.

