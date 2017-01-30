‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Spends Time With Her Mom As Jeremy Calvert Fights ‘Racist’ Allegations

Leah Messer did some traveling over the weekend.

As her Teen Mom 2 co-stars Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans enjoyed their new babies, Leah Messer took to Instagram where she revealed that she and her mother, Dawn Spears, had traveled to Cleveland, Ohio for a cheerleading competition.

“Trip with mom went well. Don’t see her much. So it was very nice!” Leah Messer wrote on Instagram along with a photo of herself and her mother on January 29.

Leah Messer shared several photos of herself during her trip and also posted a few of her children, including her twins with Corey Simms and her youngest daughter with Jeremy Calvert.

A photo posted by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Jan 29, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

Leah Messer also shared a photo of her 7-year-old daughter, Aleeah Simms, who was competing at the event.

Leah Messer and her second husband, Jeremy Calvert, have been at odds on Teen Mom 2 due to a number of parenting conflicts. During one recent episode, Calvert was seen taking their daughter Adalynn out of state amid the scary West Virginia floods, but because Messer hadn’t approved him doing so, she got upset and they began to feud.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert got married in April 2012 and welcomed their daughter Adalynn, 3, the following year. Then, in late 2014, Calvert took to Twitter where he accused Messer of cheating on him with her former boyfriend, Robbie Kidd. As fans may recall, Messer admitted to cheating on her first husband, Corey Simms, with Kidd just days before they wed, and during a recent Teen Mom 2 reunion, she admitted to sleeping with Simms in late 2013, when she was married to Calvert and he was married to now-wife Miranda.

A photo posted by Leah dawn (@leahdawn92mtv) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:59am PST

For the past couple of years, Leah Messer’s second husband has been extremely vocal when it comes to his thoughts about Teen Mom 2 and the amount of editing that goes into the series. Most recently, the reality dad took aim at the network after they failed to show the entirety of a conversation between himself and one of his co-stars, which ultimately resulted in racist accusations.

“MTV did not show the rest of the conversation in regards to the Mexico trip and the reason why I don’t want my child to go there,” he said in an Instagram video, according to a report by Radar Online. “I’m not racist. MTV does some good editing!”

Leah Messer’s ex-husband also took aim at his critical followers on social media last week after the latest episode aired.

“Here is to all you f***s that don’t like me, I’m real and give zero f***s if [you] don’t like me and if [you] follow me that shows how g*****n ignorant you are,” he wrote.

He even encouraged his followers to “cry a river” and “unfollow” his account.

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert used to have a good co-parenting relationship but during an interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup earlier this month, Calvert confirmed that things between him and his former wife were “rocky.”

“We are on speaking terms, but that’s about it. I don’t talk to Leah about anything other than Addie,” he explained. “I text Leah every day to ask about Addie and her school, the normal dad stuff, and that’s it. We don’t talk about anything else. I don’t give a damn what’s she doing in her own life. I could say a lot more about Leah, but I don’t, because of my daughter.”

To see more of Leah Messer and her family, tune into Teen Mom 2 Season 7B, which airs this and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]