‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Is Under The ‘Control’ Of Her BF David Eason, Claims Her Mom Barbara

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ relationship with her mom Barbara has seen better days. While Evans just gave birth to her new daughter, Barbara recently slammed her boyfriend David Eason for being too controlling.

Radar Online reports that Barbara was one of the last to know about Evans’ pregnancy. In a sneak peek for a coming episode, Barbara expresses her fear that Eason is pulling all the strings.

“I think she’s pregnant,” Barbara says in the video. “She doesn’t take to me at all. I think it has a lot to do with David. He has a lot of control over her. They just want to keep to themselves and he just wants to keep Jenelle to himself.”

Barbara wants to have a larger role in Evans’ life. Not only is Barbara her mother, but she has full custody of Evan’s first son, Jace. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Evans and Eason want to open the doors of communication just yet.

Eason has faced similar accusations in the past. On an earlier episode of Teen Mom 2, Eason blasted Evans for talking to the father of her second child, Nathan Griffith. Evans was talking about custody issues with Griffith over their shared son, Kaiser, which Eason didn’t appreciate.

Barbara has also had run-ins with Eason in the past. In fact, Eason called the police after getting into a dispute at their home. “What do you got her in prison David? She can’t come out of the room?” Barbara asked him. “You are the worst boyfriend she’s ever had!”

Despite all the drama, Evans appears more than happy with Eason. In fact, shortly after the birth of their newest addition, Ensley Jolie, Evans praised Eason for taking his duties as a father seriously.

“Who says dads can’t breastfeed?” she wrote alongside a photo of Eason and Ensley. “In their own way, of course.”

Speaking of the new baby, Daily Mail reports that Evans shared pictures of her newborn on social media. One photo features Ensley sleeping as peacefully as can be, while another shows her in a tiny maroon beanie. “My sugar plum,” Evans wrote alongside one image.

“We are doing great,” Jenelle Evans said after the delivery. “It was a quick delivery and [I] only had to push twice. We are already in love with her, and she’s so beautiful! We are just ready to take her home!”

And she has arrived. ???????? A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:10am PST

Easley is the third child of Evans, all of whom have different fathers. Evans has been dating Eason since September of 2015 and couldn’t be happier about their relationship, despite her mother’s misgivings.

“He’s a very hard worker, and I love that about him,” she previously shared. “He doesn’t care about me making money, or how much I get, he still pays his own bills, and he still gives me money for rent and everything, which I’ve never had any boyfriend do!”

While Evans is dealing with mom issues, Us Magazine reports that her recent birth stirred up drama with a few of her Teen Mom co-stars. This week, Kailyn Lowry congratulated Chelsea Houska on the birth of her new boy, Watson Cole, but remained suspiciously quiet about Evans’ birth.

The move led to speculation that Lowry was subtly throwing shade at Evans. “So so happy for @ChelseaHouska and her family!” Lowry shared on social media. “Cannot wait to hold baby boy!”

???? A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:07am PST

Lowry’s friendship with Evans took a turn for the worse last year after Lowry’s plastic surgery makeover. “She looks great, and I’m happy [for her],” Evans shared at the time. “Whatever makes her happy. That’s her choice. It’s just not mine. It’s her decision. It’s her body. No one can tell her what to do.”

Lowry then took to Twitter and slammed Evans for the insult. “When your cast mates subtly throw shade at you it’s cool though,” she wrote.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]