Gwen Stefani ‘Furious’ At Blake Shelton For Miranda Lambert Alleged Reunion, Ruins ‘The Voice’?

Ever since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went from platonic pals on The Voice to canoodling lovebirds, Gwen and her country crooner have apparently enjoyed a romance without the problems that often plague Hollywood couples. Now, however, a new report claims that Stefani is “furious” at Blake because of a bombshell that he dropped about his ex-wife, Miranda Lambert. Will the alleged problems with Gwen affect The Voice, which is set to feature both Stefani and Shelton as coaches this coming season?

Gwen’s relationship may be at risk because Blake allegedly met up with Miranda, then confessed that he missed her. That confession reportedly caused Stefani to feel “furious,” according to EnStars.

The reunion between the country music king and queen allegedly took place in Nashville, with Blake reportedly “pouring his heart out” by admitting that he was missing Miranda. The media outlet cited a source who revealed Shelton’s alleged feelings about Lambert.

“Blake said he’s been carrying around a ton of emotional baggage and guilt since they divorced last summer.”

And that leaves Gwen Stefani in an awkward situation. Gwen was reportedly thousands of miles away from her boyfriend when his alleged reunion with his ex occurred. The insider also said that Stefani “has always been insecure and jealous over Blake’s womanizing ways,” predicting that Gwen would “go nuts” about his reunion with Miranda.

Moreover, the source claims that Shelton fibbed to Stefani, telling Gwen that he “avoided” and “didn’t speak to” Lambert. Consequently, the insider claims that the reunion puts Stefani’s romance at risk.

“Blake and Miranda reconnecting could be the nail in the coffin for Blake’s relationship with Gwen.”

So how does this affect the future of The Voice? The producers of the singing competition allegedly value the ratings goldmine that they’ve discovered by featuring Shelton’s and Stefani’s romance, and they even have sought to boost their on-air flirtation by giving Blake and Gwen a bonus, reported Radar Online.

Pointing out that the country music superstar and Stefani “found love on The Voice,” the media outlet cited a source close to production who claimed that Gwen, 47, and her boyfriend, 40, also have found an unexpected way to boost their income.

“[Stefani and Shelton] are getting paid an exceptional bonus that is significantly higher than the other judges to keep the spark alive on-camera.”

The Voice has already begun preparing for the next season, according to the insider, who revealed that the show has even filmed “live spots.” But as to whether Stefani’s alleged issues with Shelton will affect their PDA on The Voice, it just might add some intrigue to the competition.

The Voice insider also said that rather than show Gwen and her boyfriend parading their PDA constantly, the producers have plans for Stefani to heat up the drama with a competitive attitude.

“The producers really want to see Gwen and Blake in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past.”

But what happens if Stefani is so furious at Shelton over his alleged reunion that they split? The source said that the producers have that possibility covered as well.

“And, of course, there is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause,” added the insider. “If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts.”

However, what the producers of The Voice want to see is an engagement on the air, with the executives “really, really pushing” for a proposal during filming, according to the source.

“They want nothing more than for Blake to propose to Gwen during a taping of the show.”

But allegations about trouble in Shelton’s and Stefani’s relationship keep coming. Radar Online also cited an insider’s claim that Gwen is upset because the country music superstar is heading off on a new tour, and Stefani is not invited to travel with him.

“They’re supposed to be finalizing their wedding plans, but Blake’s jetting off on a grueling new tour,” said the insider. “She can’t help but feel as though he’s trying to get away and have a break from her for a little while.”

The source revealed that Gwen even “offered to go with him,” but he allegedly insisted that Stefani “would just be bored.”

Will all those alleged cracks in their relationship affect their performance as coaches on The Voice? Post your views below.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]