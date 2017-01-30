Kendall Jenner Spotted With Harry Styles Amid ASAP Rocky Romance?

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles were reportedly involved in a “run-in” over the weekend.

According to a new report, Kendall Jenner and the One Direction singer, who dated briefly around this time last year, nearly came face-to-face while attending a Kings of Leon concert in Inglewood, California, on Saturday night.

During their outing, Kendall Jenner’s rumored boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, was partying in London while Harry Styles reportedly had a new flame on his arm as he enjoyed the show.

“[Kendall Jenner] and Harry had a really awkward moment when they were both backstage in the VIP area and were close, but they pretty much ignored each other,” a source told Hollywood Life on January 29.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles first sparked rumors in late 2014, but were also seen together in early 2016 when they enjoyed a romantic vacation on a yacht. At the time, Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles didn’t hesitate to flaunt their PDA, but when they arrived back in Los Angeles, their relationship appeared to fizzle quickly and months later, Jenner was linked to Los Angeles Lakers player Jordan Clarkson.

While Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles also reunited in late spring of last year and again at her birthday celebration in November, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is said to be completely over her former flame and focused on her future with ASAP Rocky.

“[Kendall Jenner] is over Harry’s b******t and she totally took the high ground — she just smiled at him then politely ignored him for the rest of the night,” the insider revealed. “She had no idea he was going to be there, but she really didn’t care. Kendall knew she was going to run in to him at some point, so in a way she’s glad it’s over and out of the way. She’s very happy with A$AP now and wouldn’t go back to dating Harry again even if he begged her.”

Kendall Jenner was linked to Clarkson throughout 2016 and has also been seen with the athlete this month. However, numerous rumors have claimed that she and ASAP Rocky are also dating.

“[Kendall Jenner] is seeing a few people, and she’s not exclusive with anyone at the moment,” the insider told E! News weeks ago. “She’s been going back and forth for a while with both Jordan and A$AP Rocky… They’ve been on and off for close to a year but have been hanging out with each other more lately. She likes him, and he likes her. She is open to date him exclusively.”

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky enjoyed a few outings with one another last month, including a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu and a Miami nightclub visit during Art Basel. According to E! News, Jenner and the rapper were seen leaving the nightclub together and traveling to a local Walgreens, where they spent about five minutes before exiting the store separately. Then, later that night, they were seen entering a hotel together.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky spent time together in Paris last summer, but because Jenner was also spending tons of time with Clarkson, sources at the time claimed their relationship was “carefree” and light.

“[Kendall Jenner] is hanging out with a few people at this moment, no one exclusively,” the insider said. “[She] just wants to have a carefree summer and go out with all her friends and date. She is having a blast.”

For more of Kendall Jenner and her family, tune into Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! Network this March.

