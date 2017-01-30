Lea Michele Shares Photo Of Herself Naked In Bed, Flashes Bum

Lea Michele flashed her peachy derriere courtesy of a recent Instagram in which she lay naked in bed.

Lea treated her Instagram fans to yet another naked photo of herself after sharing the recent snap in which she lay completely naked in bed with her bum slightly exposed. The Glee star kicked off this year with a raunchy photo of herself while half naked standing on a rooftop. It seems this time she has graduated from the roof to the bed, which of course is a sexier location for nudes.

“NYC//bed series,” Michele captioned the recent nude photo.

NYC//bed series A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:18am PST

A new side of Michele to get fans excited

Lea Michele’s nude photos present a new side of the actress that her fans previously did not know, thus making things more exciting for her fans. The beautiful star, who is also on the cast of TV drama Scream Queens, seems to have taken up a liking for going nude for the camera and especially for her social media posts. She seems to be very comfortable with it, which is completely understandable because she has a sexy physique to show off.

Michele has the photos to prove her curves

Lea has clearly been working out to achieve the sexy body, and there is no point hitting the gym hard if you are not going to flaunt it. The actress has thus been taking advantage of every opportunity to flaunt her sexy body. Her latest nude photo features her completely naked, though she pulled up the bed sheets to protect her modesty. However, she made sure that she showed off an ample amount of skin, just enough to keep things interesting.

The bed on which the Glee star lay on was fully of white beddings including white pillows. Even the room itself appeared to have white walls. The nude photo was taken while Lea appeared to be asleep, though she was probably awake and wanted to seem as if she was fast asleep. The sheets were pulled down such that her body was exposed from just below her sizable derriere. However, she made sure that she did not reveal too much. She also held on to a bed sheet to hide her boobs.

Despite trying to cover up, the reality star still made sure that she flaunted perfect skin and curvy bum. She posted the nude photo on her Instagram page on Friday.

The photo was a huge contrast to the photo she posted on Monday of her and belated boyfriend and co-star Cory Monteith who died from a drug overdose a few years ago. The photo features the two cuddling each other with the captions “Bleeker St.” and “2012” written on it. This suggests that the photo was taken in 2012. Cory passed on in July 2013, leaving Lea very devastated. The two met each other in 2009 while on the cast of Glee.The actress posted the photo as a tribute to Monteith.

A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 23, 2017 at 11:04am PST

“We may not have gotten to share a lifetime together… But the memories..they’re the best of my life… Love you Cory,” Michele wrote on Instagram.

The Scream Queens star had a hard time getting over her boyfriend’s death, and she opened up about it on the Ellen DeGeneres Show a few months later. She revealed that it had been a very tough time for her. Lea also noted that she realized there was some sort of empowerment through grief. It has been a few years since Corry passed on and though she mourned and accepted it, she still appreciates the time she got to spend with him. In the meantime, Rachel has been busy having fun and working on herself as seen in the naked photo of herself in bed.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]