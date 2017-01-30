‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers Episode 5: Four Girls Leave, Corinne Fights For Rose During Two-On-One Date

The Bachelor star Nick Viall’s journey to find love continues in New Orleans on Episode 5. While he grows closer to one of his remaining girls, the drama will heat up between Corinne and one contestant when they are picked for the dreaded two-on-one date.

Who goes on dates this week, why does Nick cancel the cocktail party, and which four girls will leave New Orleans broken-hearted? Get the latest spoilers below, and check out the preview video below for a sneak peek at tonight’s episode.

Warning: Bachelor Season 21 spoilers are ahead!

Before the dates get underway, the episode that airs on January 30 will begin with the Week 4 rose ceremony that didn’t air last week. According to Reality Steve, Astrid Loch and Sarah Vendal will be eliminated and the remaining 13 ladies will pack their bags and travel from Wisconsin to New Orleans for the Week 5 dates.

All thirteen girls will get a date with Nick this week but only one is lucky enough to get a one-on-one date that will make her a top contender for the final rose. Although they may be disappointed that they don’t get alone time with Nick, 10 girls are thankful that they get picked for the group date instead of the two-on-one.

While Episode 5 will feature some romance, Corinne will continue to stir up drama when she gets in what ABC calls a “vicious argument” with Taylor that begins at the beginning of the show and continues on to the two-on-one date.

“Two arch rivals prepare to face off in the dreaded two-on-one date. Tensions are high as they head to NOLA’s mystical bayou. Which woman is stranded in the swamp, and which gets the rose?”

Fans shouldn’t be shocked that producers picked Corinne and Taylor for this date — they knew there would be fireworks. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Nick will once again shock all of the girls who remain by giving Corinne a rose and sending Taylor home. Check out the video below for a preview of what’s ahead on this emotionally-charged date.

A rose for Corinne means at least another week of entertainment for fans, but for the other girls, it’s yet another sign that Nick may be there for the wrong reasons. Last week, Vanessa questioned his intentions, and his decision to dump Taylor may spark more doubt from the girls who are there to find love, not to cause drama.

Reality Steve reports that Taylor will return at the end of the episode and chews Nick out for choosing Corinne over her, but he didn’t change his mind.

Rachel Lindsay is picked for this week’s one-on-one date, and their relationship quickly moves from friendship to romance during their date in the Big Easy.

Fans will see a great connection between Nick and Rachel starting with Monday night’s date, one that rivals some of the other frontrunners including Vanessa, Raven, and Danielle L. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Rachel is a top contender for the next Bachelorette if she doesn’t get the final rose this season.

The group date will be fun to watch — Nick and 10 ladies (Vanessa, Jaimi, Danielle M., Danielle L., Raven, Alexis, Josephine, Kristina, Jasmine, and Whitney) will visit a haunted plantation. The video below will give fans an idea of what’s in store on this spooky date when a resident ghost makes her presence felt. Reality Steve states that Danielle Maltby gets the group date rose.

Who goes home during the Episode 5 rose ceremony?

Spoilers indicate that Nick cancels the cocktail ceremony, but the rose ceremony is still on. Alexis, Josephine, and Jaimi will be eliminated, leaving just nine girls to continue their quest for the final rose.

Watch The Bachelor on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]