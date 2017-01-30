Ada Nicodemou Shows Off Fuller Bust Igniting Rumors On Getting A Boob Job

At the Kooyong Classic Tennis Tournament last week, Ada Nicodemou was spotted in a group picture wearing an orange romper. Speculators and fans were then quick to notice the fuller chest of Ada, which sparked rumors that she might be getting a boob job.

Kooyong classic with my Priceline family @melaniemcgrice @sam_harris @stephieprem @pricelineau #tennis #melbourne #kooyongclassic A photo posted by Ada Nicodemou (@adanicodemou) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:46pm PST

Before and After

Ada Nicodemou, who is famous for her role as Leah Patterson-Baker in the soap opera Home and Away, is now under speculation that she might be getting breast augmentation. A close friend of Ada told Women’s Day that the actress has always wanted to have bigger boobs. And so, it is no surprise that the said boob job happened over the Christmas and New Year’s break. Ada promises a better bikini body this coming summer.

Luckily, the breast augmentation surgery seemed natural as it wasn’t out of proportion compared to her body size. However, it still sparked some rumors, considering she wasn’t as gifted before. Ada has always been on the flat side, most likely in the A cup department before getting a boob job.

Aside from getting a getting bigger bust, Ada Nicodemou had another round of skin needling treatment, a minimally-invasive non-surgical procedure for facial rejuvenation which reduces fine lines and wrinkles.

According to Woman’s Day, these new look for Ada might be the result of her “desire for a change” as she starts a new romantic relationship with millionaire businessman and founder of community-networking website Nabo, Adam Rigby. Additionally, her friends were very supportive of her in this new transformation.

Happy and in love again

The Greek-Cypriot born babe is “finally enjoying life again” with Adam Rigby, following her split from ex-husband/restaurateur Chrys Xipolitas in February 2016. The new couple is very much in love as they were spotted kissing and holding hands during a sweet date in Sydney.

“Ada is in such a good place, you can see it written all over face. It’s still early days but you can tell Adam is making her happy. And it’s had a domino effect on her life because she hasn’t been this chirpy on set in years,” an alleged source told Woman’s Day.

In December 2016, Ada and her lover, Adam, were spotted in a private intimate boat ride in Sydney’s Palm Beach. Clad in a bikini, Ada was all smiles as she flaunted her toned body. Adam Rigby, a fitness buff, was also seen wearing blue boardshorts and sunglasses. Albeit soaking in the sun, these two couldn’t help getting intimate and touchy with each other.

The couple started dating in May 2016 and ever since then a few public appearances of them dating have been captured. This is a rare sight since Ada Nicodemou is known to live a private life. Nevertheless, it’s a good sign to see these two in a blossoming relationship.

Chef Chrys and Ada share a 4-year-old son, Johnas, and although separated, they were very much in an agreement to always be there for their son. Chrys also took to his Facebook account to send his well-wishes for his estranged wife on her new relationship. They had been married for nine years prior to the split.

My number one ❤️ A photo posted by Ada Nicodemou (@adanicodemou) on Dec 2, 2016 at 6:25pm PST

“She deserves all the happiness in the world. Time heals all wounds,” he wrote.

A balance between motherhood and career

This lovely brunette can be quite busy at work, and therefore in an interview, she shared that her mom helps her with Johnas’ upbringing.

“I’m very lucky that my mum’s sort of on hand 24/7, basically. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do if it weren’t for mum at home. I know that Johnas isn’t left with a stranger, he’s well and he’s so well-loved,” she revealed.

[Featured Image by Scott Barbour/Getty Images]