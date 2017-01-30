‘The Real’ Accused Of Throwing Major Shade At Tamar Braxton After Hiring Her Former Friends As Co-Hosts

Tamar Braxton has made it pretty clear that she’s not exactly on the best terms with her former show The Real after she was fired last year, and now it looks like the Fox daytime talk show may now subtly be throwing a little shade back.

Fans are accusing The Real of throwing some subtle shade at Tamar after announcing their new temporary guest co-hosts for the next several weeks, claiming that the show purposefully booked a slew of Braxton’s former friends to join the panel to sit alongside Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai and Loni Love.

The Real announced who would be sitting alongside Tamar’s former co-hosts – who she’s thrown a whole lot of shade at since being fired from the show back in May – in an Instagram post on January 28, and fans were quick to point out that Braxton is actually reported to be caught in a nasty feud with at least three of the big names joining the panel.

The Real revealed that Tamar’s former friend Kandi Burruss would be joining the show, while Nene Leakes is scheduled to join the show for a week in February and Shekinah Jo will be taking over Tamar’s vacated seat and sitting next to her former co-hosts the week following.

Notably, Tamar hasn’t exactly been shy about how her friendships with three of The Real’s upcoming guest co-hosts has turned sour in recent months, which has some fans claiming that the new roster of temporary co-hosts could be The Real’s way of throwing shade at Braxton following her firing and the pretty nasty feud that followed with Adrienne, Loni, Tamera and Jeannie.

Instagram user @iamlaurettmaria commented on the snap by claiming that The Real appeared to be “stirring the pot” with its new guest co-hosting lineup, while @lysandra71 added, “Uttt ohhh Shekinah bout to lose [Tamar] as a friend.”

“You know Tamar was the show stopper anytime they have to get all these celebrities to host to keep us tuned in!!! Still don’t work for me….” @smoochies324 added.

“The lineup of co-hosts is really disappointing. Its unfortunate if this is the path you have to take to boost ratings,” @je_sus_freak then wrote amid the shade claims. “It seems the integral compass is going downhill. Sigh…”

Tamar hasn’t exactly been shy when it comes to reports claiming she’s locked in a feud with her former co-hosts and their upcoming guests, as Kandi notably got into a nasty feud with Tamar following her The Real firing last year after Braxton made it clear she wasn’t exactly happy about Burruss appearing on the show as a guest back in November.

Their reported feud began after Tamar unfollowed mutual friend Toya Wright after she appeared on The Real last year, after which Wright made it pretty clear that she would continue to support the show despite Braxton’s objections by promoting Kandi’s most recent appearance on the show.

“My boo will be stopping by [The Real] today! Make sure u guys tune in,” Wright captioned a snap of Burruss, seemingly throwing a whole lot of shade at Tamar by adding the hashtag #friendssupportfriends, which appeared to allude to her nasty feud with Braxton which saw the two get into a war of words after she appeared on The Real’s Season 3 premiere week.

The Shade Room noted that things may have turned nasty after Toya promoted Kandi’s appearance on the show amid her nasty feud with Tamar, captioning a snap of Wright’s Instagram post, “Oop! Do you think Tamar will cut ties with Kandi like she did with Toya after her appearance on The Real?” after which Braxton reportedly unfollowed Kandi.

Burruss was then dragged into Tamar Braxton’s seemingly never-ending feuds over The Real just weeks later, as Fameolous reported that their mutual friend Tiny Harris then re-posted a video from Burruss supporting Monica’s guest co-hosting gig on the talk show, causing Braxton to then once again click the unfollow button, this time for Harris.

But it’s not just Kandi who Braxton has reportedly been locked in a nasty feud with that is now making their way to guest co-host The Real.

Kandi and Tamar’s mutual friend Shekinah Jo now appears to be in Braxton’s feud firing line for her The Real role, just months after she and Tamar reportedly got into a nasty argument back in June while on vacation with Burruss and Harris.

OK! magazine reported back in July that Braxton was actually “besties” with Kandi, Tiny and Shekinah prior to their feud and even took a vacation together after it was announced that the Braxton Family Values star had been fired from The Real, however, it looked like things turned sour after Tamar appeared to get into a nasty fight with Shekinah during their getaway.

According to the site, Burruss posted a video to Snapchat of Braxton and Shekinah engaging in what appeared to be a “heated argument” during their vacation, which got many fans believing that the two were engaged in a nasty feud, despite the twosome later claiming that they were only joking.

But while Kandi and Shekinah now appear to be making it pretty clear that they’re no longer friendly with Braxton by taking over her seat on The Real, Nene Leakes could also be confirming that she may now be caught in a nasty feud with Tamar, who OK! magazine reported she even went on a double date with last year.

Despite the twosome reportedly being friendly in the past, Nene’s scheduled appearance on The Real comes just months after Leakes appeared to throw some serious shade in Braxton’s direction on social media.

Back in August, Nene appeared to seriously slam Tamar after a fan claimed that she and the Braxton Family Values star looked alike.

A screen capture uploaded to Instagram by The Shade Room appeared to show Nene’s pretty scathing response after a fan claimed she and Braxton looked similar, shortly after Leakes admitted that she had a nose job.

“B**** please. Cut the bulls*** out,” Nene hit back at the Instagram user who claimed she and Tamar looked similar. “I’m not Tamar! I might be SLAYmar though.”

Tamar is yet to comment on The Real’s decision to hire a slew of her seemingly now former friends to take over her seat on the daytime talk show, though she did appear to allude to the announcement on social media shortly after fans claimed that Braxton alluded to Joseline Hernandez taking over her seat last week.

“People will have your name in everything but a prayer,” Braxton wrote on Instagram amid the shade accusations, which could have been her way of hitting back shortly after The Real unveiled its upcoming roster of her feud partners as guest co-hosts.

Do you think The Real is throwing shade at Tamar Braxton by hiring her former friends as temporary co-hosts?

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]