Kim Kardashian’s Crop Top Fails To Contain Her Big Breasts On Two Occasions While On Vacation

Kim Kardashian has recently been spotted wearing the hardest working top in the world as she revealed what her ample cleavage and toned stomach look like while she was on vacation. The reality TV star’s breasts had a hard time staying inside her miniature white-cropped tank top as she joined her family for a vacation dinner in South America’s Costa Rica. The 36-year-old was seen wearing the cleavage exposing top while heading to dinner with sisters Khloe and Kourtney, as well as mother Kris Jenner.

The mother-of-two showed off her more than ample cleavage, while at the same time gave fans a good view of her well-toned stomach, looking very impressive a mere one year after giving birth to her son Saint. Kim, who has been covering herself up in oversized flannel shirts during the chilly LA weather as of late, gave her fans a much-deserved look at her new figure in the custom-made crop top. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star headed out to dinner at Ostra restaurant for the vacation family dinner. Kim finished her look with some casual black slacks and a pair of eye-popping heels.

Kim was joined by sisters Khloe, who was wearing a mauve bra top and dusty rose silky slacks, accessorized with pink heels and a black clutch, and Kourtney.

The New Body

Kim’s new look has come after the reality star has been dedicated to her new diet and workout routine. The mega star has been working out at least an hour a day and is strictly following the Atkin’s diet to achieve her toned stomach, while at the same time getting rid of any baby fat that might be left over.

“So I never Snapchat my workouts and I don’t know why. I’m just not Kourtney or Khloe. But I work out but it’s like, if I don’t snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for an hour.”

The fashionista has also delighted her fans by posting pics of herself on Snapchat wearing nothing but a skin-tight, low-cut black crop tank top which showed off almost too much of the temptresses curvaceous cleavage. Kim posted the pics of herself and her kids using a Snapchat filter while the family was vacationing in Costa Rica.

Family Snapchat Sessions

Apart from Kim’s racy black tank top, the highlight of this Snapchat session were Kim’s kids, 3-year-old Saint and his older sibling North, who is 3. Kim seemed to enjoy posing in her rabbit filter, complete with pink nose, fuzzy ears, and whiskers, as much of the camera’s attention was captured by mommy Kim. North looked just as cute as his mother in the Snapchat session as the two sported the same rabbit filter for the shoot.

Sister Khloe also got in on the Snapchat action as she wore a white tank top while playing with sister Kourtney’s baby, Reign. Reign was looking much like father Scott Disick, wearing a grey top with the gold chain. Khloe again joined the Snapchat action when she posted a pic of herself on a helicopter ride. Lamar Odom’s ex flashing some sideboob and her braided hair during the flight while wearing an enticing pair of Daisy Dukes.

Kim Kardashian’s breasts looked again like they were having a tough time trying to stay aloft in her low-cut black tank top, again showing off her incredible cleavage. The Snapchat session showed Kim and her kids having a fun time as they posed for the photo’s while holidaying in Costa Rica. Kim and her family flew out from LA on Friday for their Costa Rican Vacation.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]