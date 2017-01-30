Miranda Lambert Admits Drinking More After Divorce From Blake Shelton

It’s been more than a year since Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton got divorced, but many fans are still wondering what the real reason was for their breakup. There have been rumors coming out that the 40-year-old country charmer cheated on the Pistol Annies member with Gwen Stefani, but he hinted during an interview that it was his ex-wife that lied and cheated on him.

The speculations on infidelity were never confirmed, but one thing is for sure – the exes had a difficult time after their marriage ended. During a music rehearsal at Joe’s Bar in Chicago, Miranda revealed to the audience that she started drinking a little extra after her divorce from Blake. According to ComicBook.com, the 33-year-old songstress made that revelation as she explained how the song “Ugly Lights,” which she co-wrote with Liz Rose and Natalia Hemby, was created.

“Anyway I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at like last call and with the lights coming on, and I’d be sitting there. So I wrote a song about it. I wrote it with Natalie,” Lambert said. “I really didn’t finish it, so I guess I will finish it for the next record. It goes like this.”

The track is included in her latest album The Weight of These Wings, which features songs that were based on Miranda’s real life experiences. So listeners could probably hear some lyrics about her divorce from Shelton and finding new love from current boyfriend Anderson East. Watch her emotional speech and performance of “Ugly Lights” below.

During an interview with Billboard,Miranda Lambert admitted that she’s nervous about her new album. She’s been quiet for almost a year ever since her split from Blake Shelton, and now she’s revealing everything that happened to her in some of her songs. The “Vice” hitmaker also hoped that people will respect and understand what she had gone through.

“Every record I’ve ever made has been a reflection of where I am right then in my life, however old I am. And I’ve never held back at all. But this time,” Miranda explained, “with what I happened to be going through in my life, being honest was never really a choice. Everybody knew anyway. So I just said, I’m gonna journal it, and — good days and bad days — use it for my art.”

The multi-awarded female country artist also revealed on Instagram what she had gone through after her marriage ended. Despite the failed relationship, Lambert was able to produce a song that has now reached the top of the charts.

“The last year of my life has been one of heartache and healing…of learning to be honest…accepting the flaws and celebrating the smiles. Finding peace in dark places…having some moments alone with me. Facing fears and feelings…all of them,” she wrote on Instagram.

Miranda Lambert isn’t the only one who suffered during their divorce, Blake Shelton also revealed what he had gone through after his split from Miranda Lambert. Instead of being alone, the country superstar preferred to find comfort from other people, including his co-star Adam Levine and his current girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

“When we recorded the vocals for some of these songs, I was only six months removed from when all the crap went down,” he told Billboard. “When you have a broken heart — at least, when I do — you got to get it out of your system. You want people to sympathize with you. I was at rock bottom, in the middle of hell.”

The “She’s Got a Way With Words” hitmaker also revealed how he fell in love with the 47-year-old pop star. Gwen Stefani allegedly reached out to Blake Shelton when she found out that he was also going through a painful divorce. The songstress reportedly caught her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale having an affair with their former nanny, which led to their split. He claimed that it all started out with checking on each other since both of them were going through the same thing until he realized that he suddenly cared for her.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]