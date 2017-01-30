‘Teen Mom 2’ Chelsea Houska Shows Off Her Baby Boy As Adam Lind Custody Drama Continues

Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, welcomed their first child together, the second for Houska, last week and in the days since, several photos have been shared with their many fans and followers online.

In addition to the photos posted by the Teen Mom 2 star herself, her family, including her dad, Randy Houska, have shared photos and videos of their own. Most recently, Randy posted a couple of photos of Houska’s oldest child, daughter Aubree, 7, holding the baby shortly after his birth.

“We are overwhelmed with the good wishes as we welcome Watson Cole into our family. In middle of night. During a blizzard. That’s how legends begin @chelseahouska @coledeboer,” he wrote.

Along with another photo of Aubree and Watson Cole, Chelsea Houska’s dad told fans that she wouldn’t share.

Chelsea Houska was seen revealing her pregnancy to her dad during a recent episode of Teen Mom 2 and while Randy has long been a fan of DeBoer, he was a bit taken aback at the timing of the pregnancy. As fans may recall, Houska and DeBoer planned to get married in October, so, when Houska revealed she was pregnant in July, some felt the wedding wouldn’t happen.

While Houska previously claimed she wanted to get married before getting pregnant, her second pregnancy came much sooner than expected — but it didn’t change her plans to wed. In fact, she and DeBoer opted to move forward with their October ceremony and ultimately tied the knot in front of a small group of their family members and close friends.

Chelsea Houska announced her pregnancy to fans in her very first blog post on her official website.

“Baby DeBoer is expected in February 2017!” she announced. “We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all! Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited and it’s no secret that she is hoping for a girl.”

Months later, the reality star revealed she and DeBoer were expecting a baby boy.

“You guys! We are so excited to be adding a little guy to our family! His little closet is already filling up with plaid,” she told fans in November. “This little dude is constantly kicking and rolling around, and both his daddy and sister always have their hands on my belly to feel him. Cole is the PROUDEST man I have ever seen, and cannot wait to have his son. He’s already planning his future hunting and fishing trips.”

In other Chelsea Houska news, the reality star and her former boyfriend are scheduled to appear in court on February 28 for a custody hearing after Lind was ordered to pay $945 per month for Aubree.

According to a Radar Online report last week, two warrants were placed for Lind’s arrest after he fell behind nearly $4,000 in child support payments for Aubree and over $5,000 for his second daughter, 3-year-old Paislee. Now, however, there are no warrants out for Lind’s arrest.

Although it is unclear what will happen in court, Chelsea Houska recently opened up about the struggles of sharing custody with her former boyfriend, who has a lengthy criminal record.

“His visits are still supervised by his parents so that gives me peace of mind,” she told Radar Online. “But it’s scary. I don’t know if he makes the best choices. It definitely is scary as a mom.”

To see more of Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer and their family, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 7B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]