Amy Winehouse’s Mother Poses As Amy To Raise Money

Amy Winehouse’s mother posed as Amy for a portrait to raise money, according to the Standard. The late singer’s mother, Janis, posed as a model for an artist to paint Amy’s portrait for the London Art Fair.

A pop art portrait of Amy Winehouse, who was found dead at the age of 27-years-old at her home in 2011 after struggling with drinking problems and drugs, was painted with the help of the late singer’s mother, who resembles her.

Love is the Answer… Pop artist Deborah Azzopardi creates tribute to Amy Winehouse https://t.co/VCacIq2RuZ pic.twitter.com/kbUSPrbpav — Cynthia Corbett (@corbettGALLERY) January 14, 2017

When artist Deborah Azzopardi was asked to paint Amy Winehouse after meeting the late singer’s parents, she revealed to the Standard that she had used Janis as a model.

“Even looking at photos of Janis as a young mom holding Amy as a baby it looks like Amy holding a baby. They are so alike.”

Amy’s mother and father, Mitch, said they were pleased with the artist’s job and announced they’ll donate “a portion of the sales” to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which was set up by the “Back To Black” singer’s parents a few months following her death.

Amy Winehouse’s Mom Says She Has No Regrets, Revisit Her Most Iconic Lyrics https://t.co/QjIAerZz0x pic.twitter.com/7zwiiUSdUw — Stacey Cole (@SC83Inquisitr) August 3, 2016

The Amy Winehouse Foundation helps young people overcome their addictions. Amy’s portrait, which is a 3.5ft by 5ft acrylic work, was unveiled at the Business Design Centre in Islington, from January 18 to 22.

Hopefully, the portrait will impress people as much as Amy Winehouse’s personality did. In fact, the late singer’s personality was so remarkable and impressive that many people developed an obsession with her, according to Salon.

Rachel Hulin, who used to work as a photo editor at Rolling Stone magazine, recently penned her personal story about her obsession with Amy Winehouse. The writer-turned-photographer, who before her position at Rolling Stone magazine used to work at an online sex magazine, revealed her obsession with the late singer.

It was 2006, the year Amy Winehouse released her hit song “Back To Black,” when Hulin started working as a photo editor at Rolling Stone magazine. Hulin wrote that there had been lots of “endless” and “intoxicating” paparazzi footage appearing on her screen “almost in real-time.”

Deep Cuts by @guitarsoverguns at the #SOTCMiamiDade! An acoustic rendition of Back to Black by the late Amy Winehouse. Wow! pic.twitter.com/MSyGO8z5Cw — Luis Andre Gazitúa (@Gazi2a) January 18, 2017

Those paparazzi photographs included such stars as Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, but Hulin admits that “no one affected me the way Amy Winehouse did.” Though there were only a few photos of Amy in early 2006, when she released “Back To Black,” she became a hit among paparazzi. Hulin says there were “thousands” of pictures of Amy a week.

“Many of them were stage shots, but I also saw the others. Amy quiet in the back seat of cars. Amy without eye makeup, Amy walking sullenly with her father, Amy running in alleys.”

This image of Amy Winehouse was taken by paparazzi outside her home in London a week before her death July 2011. pic.twitter.com/5jcy7F81Zm — Robin J Muirhead (@robinmuirhead) May 25, 2016

Editing all those pictures, Hulin started developing an obsession with Amy Winehouse. She began listening to her songs on the subway ride home.

“Sometimes Amy would be playing on the bar radio. Sometimes I’d dream of her.”

Every morning Hulin came into the office, she would check on Amy Winehouse the first thing. She also admitted that she had tried to choose only “good pictures” when creating posts about her, though nobody asked her to do it.

“I never thought of myself as complicit in Amy’s haunting because I loved her. I wanted her to succeed.”

Hulin also added that she was angry at the paparazzi that used to follow Amy Winehouse’s every move. But she says she knew it was wrong, as she started wondering how she developed an obsession with someone by “looking at someone whom I would never know.”

Hulin admits that when she heard the news about Amy Winehouse’s death in 2011, she knew “she would leave a legacy of greatness.” And that was “a comfort,” Hulin confessed.

[Featured Image by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]