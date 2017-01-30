Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Famous Curves In Nude Colored Swimsuit

Kim Kardashian was spotted showing off her ample lady lumps while clad in a nude colored swimsuit during a vacation in Costa Rica on Saturday.

Kim was spotted in a skimpy nude colored two piece swimsuit that allowed her to flaunt her incredible assets as she soaked up the Costa Rica. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was joined by her family. However, Kim was only seen at the pool with her sister Khloe Kardashian who also is also well endowed in the curves department.

Kim’s nude colored bikini stole the show

Kim gave onlookers more than they had anticipated especially courtesy of her skimpy nude bikini which barely covered her sizable bust and booty. It was cleavage galore as Kim locked eyes with the camera as she stood by the pool in one of the photos. Her dark hair was blown to the side by the wind. Kim had accessorized her nude colored bikini with a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes.

Another photo featured Kim walking by the pool showcasing her well-pronounced hips. Another photo of the KUWTK star perfectly captured her voluptuous bum as she was about to sit down on the pool bed.

Who has the bigger booty?

Khloe also seems to be giving Kim a run for her money when it comes to curves. Khloe who has been working extra hard on her ‘revenge body’ also took the opportunity to show off her enviable curves, especially her booty and legs which were oiled out. She was clad in a maroon-colored one-piece swimsuit but unfortunately, the cameras did not angle of Khloe because she was either laid down on the poolside bed or seated on it.

Kim and Khloe also posted a Snapchat video of themselves working out together earlier that morning. Kourtney was not present though she is usually Khloe’s workout companion.

“I never Snapchat my workouts, just because… I don’t know why. I’m just not Kourtney and Khloé. But it’s like, if I don’t snap it, then it’s as if it never happened. But I work out every single day for over an hour,” Kim told her fans.

Kylie Jenner had also accompanied them for the holiday getaway and she was also busy showing off her curves as well. The 19-year-old Kardashian sister showed off her impressive curves on Snapchat courtesy of the many selfies that she took.

Jungle Bae A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:46pm PST

Kylie always makes an effort to keep her fans updated by posting photos of herself especially when she is on holiday. She has never been afraid to show off her sexy physique even when clad in skimpy lingerie on social media. Kylie was also accompanied by her boyfriend Tyga and his son King Cairo.

As for big sister Kim, the holiday getaway is a good chance for her to relax and have some good time, especially after her Dubai trip. It also marks the first time that the reality star has been seen blowing off steam while on a vacation since she was robbed in Paris. 2016 turned out to be a rough year for Kim and her life took a slow turn ever since the robbery and she decided to keep off the public limelight.

“She put her famous curves on full display for the first time in months,” The Sun reported.

This year seems to have started off on a great start and she is clearly determined to get back to her normal life. The fact that she was seen on a holiday getaway is thus a good indicator that we will get to see more of Kim and her famous curves in swimsuits.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]