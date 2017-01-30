Melania Trump Poses For Her Most Shocking Magazine Cover Since Her Naked Photoshoot

Melania Trump, America’s new First Lady, has posed for her most shocking magazine cover since her naked photoshoot back in January 2000. The First Lady of The United States of America is set to appear on the cover of the latest issue of Mexico’s Vanity Fair magazine, the February 2017 edition. The cover photo features Melania Trump eating a bowl of jewelry that is made out to be a bowl of pasta or noodles. The Vanity Fair cover photo is the one of the most controversial since the Melania Trump naked cover shoot she did for GQ back in January 2000.

The Slovenian supermodel’s cover shoot for Vanity Fair comes amidst growing tensions between the U.S. and their southerly neighbors, causing quite a stir since her naked antics back in 2000. Melania has featured previously on the covers if Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, British GQ, Ocean Drive, Avenue, In Style and New York Magazine. The 2000 cover of GQ featured Melania wearing only jewelry during the racy naked shoot, Melania citing that her nude shoots are some of her greatest achievements.

With rising tensions between Mexico and the U.S., the decision to make Melania the magazine’s February 2017 cover girl has been met with much backlash on social media site Twitter, as internet users expressed their dismay and confusion around the decision and the picture itself.

“Confused on so many levels? Why is she eating jewelry? ” “Aren’t we beefing with Mexico now? So many questions?” “We demand Vanity Fair Mexico not to distribute their magazine with Melania Trump on the cover.” “It’s a mockery and humiliation for Mexico.”

Recent Diplomatic Tensions

It’s no secret that tensions between the U.S. and Mexico seem to be at an all-time high, these tensions seemingly not bothering the new First Lady. The cover was shot, to everyone’s surprise, amidst the ongoing feud between President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. The Mexican president apparently canceling his planned meeting with President Trump and his new administration earlier in the week.

The new edition of the Vanity Fair magazine, set for release this past Friday, was met by a familiar tweet in the new president’s favorite platform Twitter, slamming Mexicans for their prolonged abused of the U.S.

“Mexico has taken advantage of the US for long enough. Massive trade deficits and little help on the very weak border must change, NOW!”

The Mexican president decided to continue the spat on Mr. Trump’s favorite social media medium, announcing via the social media site that their planned meeting for the following week had been canceled. Among a flurry of unilateral actions taken by the new president since his arrival inside the Oval Office is an executive order on the “southern border wall” between the two countries.

Included in these are orders instructing staff to slow down on the Affordable Care Act, as well as another that will stop U.S. money going to NGO’s abroad that promote abortions. The Mexican president has, after shunning his trip to Washington, stated that he and his country are not going to pay for the wall that was one of the cornerstones of President Trump’s campaign.

Not Melania’s First

This is not the first time Melania Trump has created controversy with one of her magazine cover shoots. The supermodel has previously appeared on the pages of GQ magazine where she was photographed in the nude for the July 2000 edition. The issue features a shoot where Melania posed naked alongside Donald’s custom Boeing 727. For her latest cover and the included article, entitled “The Secret of Melania,” it is reported that the First Lady did not actually speak to Vanity Fair, but that the article and picture were originally featured in an earlier edition of GQ magazine.

