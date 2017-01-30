Alton Towers Crash Amputee, Vicky Balch, Poses In A Sexy Nude Photoshoot

Vicky Balch oozes confidence as she poses nude for a photoshoot at Andrew Wood Photography in Chorlton, Manchester. Her goal is to promote body confidence, particularly with women, who are suffering from low self-esteem and disabilities.

This Alton Towers rollercoaster survivor struggled with depression and suicide after she lost her right leg in June 2015. Despite that traumatic ordeal she suffered two years ago, Vicky comes back with a brand new image and bravely confronts society and its norms as she redefines the new word for sexy.

Vicky Balch’s new message

The 21-year-old may have had it rough, but that incident didn’t stop her from sending a clear message on body acceptance and confidence. This brave act by Vicky has been a great inspiration to others who may feel unhappy and ashamed of their own bodies. She looked marvelous in the photoshoot and was eager to show her battle scars to the world.

Ryan Lea, studio manager for the Andrew Wood Photography told the Manchester Evening News, “It was amazing how confident she was during the shoot. She was clearly so comfortable and loved every minute of it. The pictures have come out really well and are tastefully done.”

Vicky Balch’s series of naked photos wasn’t at all obscene or indecent; it had the right amount of flavor to give a whole new meaning to the word “sexy” even with a missing leg. By the way, those photos were also unedited because she wants them unchanged and to let the people know she’s “been through a hell of a lot.”



The struggle was real

The aftermath was especially hard for Vicky Balch as soon as she found out her leg was amputated. Her devastation became so bad that it reached to the point in which she considered killing herself, as she realized her life would never be the same again.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t consider suicide at my lowest points. In the beginning, especially, there are days when I didn’t want to be here anymore. I’d think, ‘What’s the point? I’m not going to be able to live my life to the full or love my life ever again.'” Vicky shared in an interview with Sunday People.

Her self-esteem was so low then that she had a hard time accepting herself and getting intimate with her boyfriends. Although she was seen making out with one of her dates in Romford, Essex, in August 2016, her relationships were mostly short, not lasting for more than a couple of months.

“It wasn’t nice really because I didn’t feel sexy. I was very self-conscious and very aware. It brings the mood and I’d prefer the lights off,” she said.

She admitted her confidence issue was one of the main reasons why her relationships didn’t work in the past. However, she is hopeful that the right man will come along in the future.

Her mission to inspire more

Many were positively inspired by her endeavors, including a letter from an 18-year-old teenager with terminal cancer who thanked her for being brave and persevering throughout.

“I know I’m doing it for a greater good. If I can show my scars off and it helps one person then it’s worth a thousand horrible messages or tweets. I am doing it for attention, but it’s not for me,” she added.

Currently, the former beauty student is optimistic for the future ahead by making a step-by-step difference. She hopes her photos will bring about a change in building confidence and being sexy. Vicky plans to start a career in TV presenting as her next project.

“I’m never going to be the carefree girl I once was, but I’m a lot stronger for it and I want to inspire others,” she told Sunday People.



[Featured Image by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images]