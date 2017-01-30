‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 24 Cast: Has Witney Carson Found Her Partner?

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson possibly just revealed who she’ll be teaching to tango during Season 24 of the ABC show. Here’s a hint: He’s an ’80s star with a connection to one of her former DWTS partners.

Witney Carson was a presenter at iHeartRadio’s 2017 iHeart80s Party on Saturday. The ’90s kid found herself surrounded by numerous ’80s icons, many of whom the Dancing with the Stars producers would likely love to have on their show. However, one star in particular caught the attention of DWTS sleuths who are busy trying to figure out which celebrities will be competing on Season 24 of the dance competition.

As Rickey reports, Witney Carson was joined onstage by Silver Spoons actor Ricky Schroder. On her Instagram page, the Dancing with the Stars pro revealed that she and Schroder introduced “Take Me Home Tonight” singer Eddie Money to the iHeart80s Party crowd.

“Introducing Eddie Money (not Murphy in case your my age & thought that) with my friend Ricky Schroder at the @iheartradio party last night!” Carson captioned a photo that was snapped at the event. “What a blast! #iheart80s.”

Carson’s appearance with Schroder has sparked speculation that he’ll be her celebrity partner for Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars.

Witney Carson won Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars when she was partnered up with Ricky Schroder’s former costar, Alfonso Ribeiro. Ribeiro played Schroder’s best friend on Silver Spoons, and the two even busted a few moves together on the beloved ’80s sitcom. Ribeiro told E! News that DWTS producer Deena Katz asked him to try to talk Schroder into competing on DWTS in 2015, but Schroder wasn’t interested at the time.

“She wanted Ricky Schroder and Ricky Schroder was like, ‘Eh, I don’t dance!'” Ribeiro revealed.

However, the Silver Spoons clip below proves otherwise, and it’s possible that Schroder has had a change of heart.

Glamour recently reported that the Dancing with the Stars producers “are promising lots of nostalgia” for Season 24, and a beloved ’80s star like Ricky Schroder would definitely take many viewers on a trip down memory lane. In addition to appearing on Silver Spoons, the 46-year-old actor has starred on NYPD Blue and the miniseries Lonesome Dove. He most recently reprised his role as Dolly Parton’s father in the country singer’s second TV movie based on her life, Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.

Ricky Schroder isn’t the only Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast prospect to emerge in recent weeks. The Bachelor star Nick Viall has expressed an interest in joining DWTS, and Access Hollywood reports that Olympic gymnast Simone Biles recently dropped a big hint that she still wants to compete on the show. Earlier this month, the Olympic gold medalist attended a Dancing with the Stars: Live! show to support Laurie Hernandez, her BFF and fellow “Final Five” member. Hernandez won Season 23 of DWTS with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, and she recently told Us Weekly that she’s hoping she’ll be invited back to the show to serve as a Season 24 guest judge.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Deena Katz revealed that she was on the lookout for Season 24 recruits at the Los Angeles Women’s March. Numerous celebrities participated in the event, but the DWTS producer revealed that actress Jane Fonda was at the top of her celebrity wishlist.

“I would bet someone who is there ends up dancing on this next season,” Katz said a few days before the march. “I don’t know who, but I’ll look at the list and see what happens.”

Property Brothers star Drew Scott has said that he would love to join Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars, and Chrisley Knows Best patriarch Todd Chrisley told Rare Country that he thinks two of his kids, Savannah and Chase, should be invited to compete against each other on the show.

“I think I would love to have Chase and Savannah be the first set of siblings on Dancing with the Stars to compete against each other,” Chrisley said.

Todd Chrisley has a connection to Season 23 competitor Jana Kramer: She was a guest vocalist on his holiday album, A Chrisley Christmas.

Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere Monday, March 20 on ABC. Be sure to share your celebrity wishlists for the show in the comments below.

