Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Reveals Boobs And Nude Bra At Classy A-Lister Event In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez gave onlookers more than they bargained for this past Thursday night in Beverly Hills as she accidentally flashed off her boobs and nude bra at a red-carpet event. J Lo was attending an event for the launch of her new shoe collection when the singer revealed her boob and nude bra, while she showed off her stunning pair of heels on the red-carpet. The 47-year-old actress wore a gorgeous low cut blazer dress to the LA event, which led to the J Lo nip slip.

About last night… A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 27, 2017 at 12:05am PST

The “Jenny From The Block” singer’s dress was geared to show ample cleavage, as the sultry superstar displayed from the deep plunge dress, while not hiding behind her sleek-back ponytail-tied hair. Jenny did however manage to give onlookers a flash at her goods after the singer bent over to show off her shoes. A pair from the design of her new collection by designer Giuseppe Zanotti.

The mother-of-two was attending an event celebrating the launch of the Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez Shoe Capsule Collection. From the shoes designed by Giuseppe Zanotti, the only ones that made the exclusive range were the ones that got the Miss Lopez stamp of approval. This high-end shoe collection is unlike her earlier, more affordable line Kohl’s, and is said to set fashion fans back between $795 and $2,995.

The Lynda crystal open toed bootie is beyond FIERCE – you’ll definitely make a statement wearing these #GiuseppeXJennifer @GZanottiDesign pic.twitter.com/banrRSXbt8 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 26, 2017

New Romance

J Lo seems to have a new love interest on the horizon as she gave fans something to talk about just days before her red-carpet nip slip. Just days before the event, J Lo and her new love interest, Drake, released a loved-up picture of themselves on Instagram as she looked warmly into the camera. The pair made their relationship Instagram public just last month when the couple decided to share the pic of themselves cuddling on the social media site.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

The 47-year-old Lopez openedup about her new relationship with the 30-year-old rapper while appearing on the “Shades of Blue” TCA panel in the U.S. earlier this week. The two apparently got together after Drake asked the singer if she could do a song with him. The Sun has revealed that the two stars have been dating since December 23 last year and has reported that not everyone is happy about the new romance.

“She’s not been gushing about her new romance to friends or family, and instead has been trying to play it cool. She wants to keep things between them easy, light and fun.”

Insiders in Rihanna’s circle are reportedly not happy about the new couple’s get-together, citing that Rihanna and Drake were together just a few months ago.

“People in Rihanna’s circle are saying she is not very happy about the whole thing. Jen is one of her friends in the industry which made her all the more surprised.”

Drakes Pornstar Date

Just weeks after the announcement of their new romance, Drake was spotted out and about in Amsterdam on Monday night having dinner with a friend, the French beauty Rosee Divine. The pair were seen dining at a Japanese restaurant in the Dutch city as they seemed to chat happily together during the meal. Rosee has accrued quite the mass of fans on her Instagram page after the self-proclaimed “retired vixen” regularly posts sexy pics of herself on the social media site.

A photo posted by rosee divine (@frenchrosebud2) on Jul 22, 2015 at 4:36pm PDT

Rosee is currently believed to be working as an artist under the name Sophie B and has amassed over 7,000 Instagram followers with her steamy pics. It has been reported that both Drake and J Lo are not in it for the short term. They both seem to have longer term aspirations on their minds. Friends of the pair say that the 17-year age gap does not bother them and that Drake, just like Jennifer, wants to make it work. Let’s hope that the new couple can survive J Lo’s nude bra exposé as well as overcome the daring rapper’s choice of female friends.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]