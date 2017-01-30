Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson Reunion Not Happening?

Kristen Stewart is in news these days for her comments on Donald Trump. Apart from claiming that the 45th president of United States of America was “obsessed” with her, the Twilight fame actress also openly talked about her true feelings for Robert Pattinson and how the possibility of a new film with her ex-boyfriend is not going to happen anytime soon.

Ever since Lionsgate Motion Picture Group’s co-chairman, Peter Wachsberger, talked about the possibility of a new Twilight movie, fans are waiting to get some positive news. Mr. Wachsberger told Screen Daily that the studio has no problem with a new Twilight-related movie if Stephenie Meyer will come up with a new storyline for the character she created in the earlier books.

"Don’t be afraid about not fitting in. Being different means you’re being you." -Kristen Stewart pic.twitter.com/fVcfK28Hsu — Oz (@slaywartx) January 29, 2017

But Stephenie Meyer herself stated that she is no longer in the mood to work on Twilight characters and wants to invest her time in writing about something different. So, if the celebrated author of the book has denied working on the new book, it looks like the possibility of a new Twilight film featuring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson is really slim.

That being said, Kristen Stewart has no problem in reuniting with the cast of Twilight for another vampire-human romantic saga. While promoting her earlier film, American Ultra, the actress revealed that as an actress she has no problem whatsoever in reuniting with Robert Pattinson. Although, she did not say any specific name but her later statement made it clear whom she was talking about.

“To be honest with you, I would be interested. I’d be kind of fascinated, but it wouldn’t emotionally affect me one way or the other.”

Apart from her reunion with Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart is currently trending on all the social media for her recent claim on Donald Trump.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson started dating on the set of Twilight and due to their onscreen chemistry, they instantly became fan favorites. Both the stars did not comment on their relationship until Us Weekly released Kristen Stewart’s intimate pictures with Snow White and The Huntsman movie director Rupert Sanders.

Their breakup was the talk of the town for a long time. Many took to their social media handles to talk about their feelings in regard to the Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson breakup. Many supported Kristen Stewart’s choice of living her personal life and many supported Robert Pattinson and asked him to leave the actress because of her infidelities. Among many of Pattinson’s followers, it was Donald Trump who is making news these days.

Before Mr. Donald Trump ran for the presidency, he was a famous television personality. When the news of Kristen Stewart’s cheating surfaced, Trump took to Twitter to share his views on the famous relationship. In the series of tweets, Donald Trump asked Robert Pattinson to dump Kristen Stewart as she has cheated on him like a dog.

After almost two years, Kristen Stewart finally spoke about the trauma she faced when Donald Trump talked about her personal life. During her recent appearance at the Sundance Film Festival, Kristen Stewart told Variety that there was a time when Donald Trump was really obsessed with her.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f***g crazy. I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

"He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago." Kristen Stewart on Donald Trump: https://t.co/BROi0nK6FA pic.twitter.com/onNM1P6V4w — W magazine (@wmag) January 23, 2017

At the Sundance Film Festival, Kristen Stewart was promoting her debut film as a director, Come Swim. The actress further revealed to Variety that during that time, she dismissed Donald Trump’s statement because he was just another TV star and had no idea he would become the next president.

“I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing,” Stewart added. “But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re right!’ He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this.”

Do you think Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson will ever reunite for a new film? Tell us your views in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Franco Origlia/Getty Images]