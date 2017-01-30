‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Deimos Puts More People In Danger Because Of The Orwell Device

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease an exciting week ahead as Deimos continues on his dark path to exact revenge on his rivals and get his hands on the mysterious Orwell device.

Deimos Kiriakis played by American actor Vincent Irizarry will be one of the highlighted characters in this week’s DOOL episodes as Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that he will go on a rampage to make his enemies pay.

According to the AU Edition of the International Business Times, fans of the popular NBC daytime drama will see “a murderous Deimos” as he seeks the Orwell device from the DiMeras.

DOOL spoilers from Soap Central reveal how Gabi (Camila Banus) and Chad (Billy Flynn) try to take the Orwell device but were thwarted by an enraged Deimos.

In the exciting scene, Deimos points his gun at Gabi, threatening to shoot her. Using the situation as leverage, Deimos forces Chad to give him the Orwell device.

For those who were not able to watch the previous episodes, Gabi and Abby (Marci Miller) united to get the Orwell device in order to stop the brewing war from happening.

Of course, the attempt of the two girls appear to be moot to say the least considering how it enraged Deimos even more and put more lives in danger during his fit of rage as Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry point to Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) being on top of his hit list together with Andre (Thaao Penghlis).

Apparently, Deimos hires a couple of thugs to mess Dario up. While the bad guys won’t go as far as kill him, Dario will still end up in a hospital bed after the encounter.

According to the outlet, Deimos’s revenge for Dario rooted from the latter ordering a hit which failed because of Nicole.

Conflict seems to be the trend during this week’s DOOL episodes as former best friends Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) remain at odds over baby Holly.

According to the outlet, there is a good chance that the Holly’s two mommas are bound to get into a physical altercation, specifically after Nicole sees Chloe nursing her baby. But while it may be exciting to see a catfight between the two, at least one character will be unhappy with it as Belle (Martha Madison) tells Chloe how this could affect her chances at winning custody.

Meanwhile, Eric (Greg Vaughan) may soon leave Hope (Kristian Alfonso) on her own once more as he realizes that trying to keep her alive means he will have to sneak off to the hospital to get her some medications. During his trip, he will bump into Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) who will look surprised that he is already out of prison.

Speaking of surprises, Jennifer will also be stunned at a confession from Valerie (Vanessa Williams) which Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal to be about her son, Eli (Lamon Archey). From the time we encountered Eli, Valerie made it a point to keep these important people in the dark especially about Eli’s paternity.

Jennifer will also get busy digging into details about the brewing war in Salem while participants of the conflict take it to the next level.

Jennifer's interest is piqued when she learns JJ is investigating the docks. #Days #DOOL pic.twitter.com/fvMMs8HXpP — DaysFan28 (@DaysFan28) January 14, 2017

She will discover something that will shock her though Days Of Our Lives spoilers did not reveal what it is exactly. The only thing we know is that it is a blast from the past that will convince her of the need to destroy the wretched Orwell device.

Stay tuned for more Days Of Our Lives spoilers. In the meantime, share with us your thoughts on this week’s episodes in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by NBC]