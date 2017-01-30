Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: The Women Behind Their Quarrel, And Other Factors That Split Them

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie enjoyed a privileged lifestyle during their relationship. In balance, Brad and Angelina gave generously to charities. Jolie and Pitt felt a deep need to give back and champion worthwhile causes. The quarrels that set them against each other were not uncommon in most marriages.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may be uncommonly talented, uncommonly benevolent, and incredibly generous with their time, labor, and money, but they fought over the same things all couples do. While there were a few interesting twists due to their celebrity status, most marital problems fall into universal categories.

There were several factors at work in the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split, including career choices, choice of friends and parenting styles. All these things are often factors in most marital disputes.

Angelina Jolie decided to shift the focus of her career away from acting as her humanitarian efforts led her into activism and international interests, including UK political ambitions. Jolie employed some of her friends to assist her with PR and speech writing.

Brad Pitt blames Angelina Jolie’s friends for the couple’s problems according to The Sun. Pitt feels these ladies somehow usurped his place in making decisions and undermined their relationship.

Angelina Jolie employed Chloe Dalton and Arminka Helic to assist her in her ambitions, helping her write speeches and managing her public image. Not only did Angelina pay the women fabulously, the three also became partners in a foundation, JP.D.H London. Jolie also has a foundation with Brad Pitt. These women often traveled together, bringing Brad Pitt’s children with them.

Brad Pitt not only felt left out because Angelina was spending all her time with friends, which is a common couple’s problem, Pitt allegedly felt Dalton and Helic were brainwashing Angelina Jolie against him, according to The Sun. Laura Wasser and Gwen Stefani were also deeply entrenched in the situation as friends of Jolie.

Angelina Jolie’s political mentor and close friend of five years, Baroness Arminka Helic is a 48-year-old Bosnian ex-refugee. Arminka is a former aide to William Hague and a member of the House of Lords. Arminka feels a deep need to make a difference in the world.

Brad Pitt, though, felt Arminka Helic and Chloe Dalton were undermining his relationship with his wife. They were with Jolie almost constantly. Did Arminka and Chloe influence Angelina to distance herself from Brad?

Chloe Dalton, age 37, was also once an aide to William Hague. She is the daughter of Sir Richard Dalton who served as a UK ambassador to Libya and Iran. Chloe is passionate about her advocacy of various causes.

Angelina Jolie found that Arminka Helic and Chloe Dalton fit in well with her goals. These three women believed that together they could make a real difference in the world. They were concerned with weighty causes like opposing war-related rape and helping refugees.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie used to do these kinds of things together, but according to The Daily Mail, Brad was spending more and more time alone. Brad was not part of Angelina’s new plans.

Laura Wasser is a 48-year-old divorce lawyer who is representing Angelina Jolie in the divorce from Brad Pitt. Wasser, a single mother that specializes in celebrity divorces, has been a longtime friend of Jolie’s. Wasser recently represented Johnny Depp. She has also represented Mariah Carey, Mel Gibson, Ashton Kutcher and Heidi Klum, according to The Sun.

Gwen Stefani, a 46-years-old singer, has a son the same age as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh. Angelina and Gwen bonded soon after these children were born. Stefani recently divorced her husband Gavin Rossdale. Laura Wasser was also Gwen’s attorney in her divorce.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie spent less time together, and according to a source for The Sun, Brad felt undermined by these powerful ladies, all of whom were either single or divorced.

“Brad sees the women as a coven. He was furious at some of Arminka’s decisions. He felt she and Chloe, who seemed to travel everywhere with the family, were brainwashing Angelina from the start… They have always made decisions together — suddenly it was Angelina making them with her two advisers.”

Brad Pitt feels Arminka Helic overstepped her bounds when she convinced Angelina Jolie to fire his security detail. These longtime employees were guarding Pitt prior to his relationship with Jolie, but they were dismissed and Pitt seems to have had no say in the matter, according to a source for The Sun.

“He [Brad Pitt] worked with some of them for nearly 20 years. They were his friends and in the click of a finger, they were gone. Most now work for other celebs.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, if one believes the official stories, had a few differences in parenting styles. Then it all came to a head on that flight from France. Jolie made accusations of child abuse, following a family argument that started as a spat between the couple, according to Daily Mail and other reports from the time.

Brad Pitt became angry with Angelina Jolie about her plans with Arminka Helic and Chloe Dalton. The couple argued and Maddox Pitt, the couple’s 15-year-old adopted son, decided to take his mother’s side in the dispute. It was then that Jolie alleged that Pitt was verbally abusive to Maddox.

While Brad Pitt was angry, there is no evidence he is an abusive parent. He has been cleared of all abuse charges by both the FBI and child services. Many child psychologists feel that parents should not ever argue in front of the children, but in practice that can be difficult to impossible. On a plane, one can hardly step outside to discuss things privately.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie endeavored to be perfect parents, but there is no such thing as perfection, especially when it comes to parenting. Psych Central was kind enough to explain the following.

“No one is a perfect parent. Anyone who says he or she is a perfect parent is delusional or lying. It’s enough to set your standards at a reasonably high level and then to do your best to meet them. By the way, since you are human, you will fail — probably many times.”

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not perfect, either in their marriage or as parents, neither have done anything criminal. They have both made valiant efforts to be good people.

Is there more to this story? Perhaps, but most other stories about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been debunked. There is a new documentary on the subject which promises to reveal some shocking truth, according to Radar Online. But will these revelations be disproven in time? It is likely that fans may never know certain details, and most of the so-called facts in this and other divorces amount to point of view.

Brad Pitt’s selfless work in New Orleans to help Katrina victims and Angelina Jolie’s work with refugees, their generous support of Doctor’s Without Borders, and various HIV and refugee causes should not go unnoticed, as gossip spreads. The Chicago Tribune reached out to fans who feel a need to take sides, not to villainize either Brad or Angelina.

“What we do know is Jolie and Pitt, as a couple, took their wealth and privilege and fame and pointed it toward improving the world. That’s worthy of our respect.”

Likewise, Angelina’s friends are variously known for their benevolence and charity. Their passion for their causes drives them to be persistent in seeking solutions, to problems that are a matter of life and death for others.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are human and they make mistakes. While everyone has an opinion of Brad and Angelina’s separation, perhaps blaming one or the other, The Chicago Tribune called for mercy from their readers.

“The way we talk about celebrities who split up isn’t all that different from the way we talk about couples we know — even those we know intimately. We want details, and we want to pick sides. We pry and speculate and take those a-little-too-gleeful conversations where they don’t belong — namely, behind the divorcing couple’s back.”

Now with a Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie tell-all documentary coming up, one has to wonder, when will it all end? Is it too late for Brad and Angelina to forgive one another, to compromise, and find common ground?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are uncommon people, with common problems, and there is little anyone can do to help other than to understand and support them.

