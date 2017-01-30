Who Goes Home Next On ‘The Bachelor’? Episode By Episode Rose Ceremony Elimination Spoilers

The Bachelor Nick Viall has just a few weeks to go before he hands out his final rose and that means there’s a lot more heartbreak to come as he continues to send girls home during upcoming dates and rose ceremonies. Who goes home next and who moves one step closer to winning Nick’s heart?

The episode by episode spoilers below begin with Week 5 (air date January 30) and will give you the low-down on the upcoming rose ceremony eliminations as well as the details about the girls who are sent home during both of the 2-on-1 dates.

[Warning: The Bachelor Season 21 spoilers ahead]

With four weeks of dates and drama behind him, the competition for the final rose really starts to heat up in New Orleans (Week 5) and will continue as Nick continues his journey to find love in St. Thomas (Virgin Islands), the Bahamas, the hometowns of his final four girls, and on to Finland for the overnight dates and the final rose ceremony.

To add to the drama this season, ABC has revealed that there will be not one, but two 2-on-1 dates this season. Although the spoilers below reveal who Nick sends home, it’s important to watch the show because there is a good chance the 2-on-1 dates will turn out to be the most entertaining (and yes, dramatic) dates of the season.

Episode 5 (January 30): According to Reality Steve, Nick will send Taylor home during a 2-on-1 date with Corinne Olympios. Contestants Jaimi, Alexis, and Josephine will be eliminated during the rose ceremony.

Episode 6 (February 6): This episode takes place in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. Both Danielle L. and Whitney will go home during the 2-on-1 date. Nick sends Jasmine home during the group date. There is no rose ceremony this week.

Episode 7 (February 13): The remaining six girls head to beautiful Bimini, Bahamas, but it’s the end of the road for Danielle Maltby — Nick sends her home during a one-on-one date. Although he decides to cancel the weekly rose ceremony, he visits the remaining girls at the hotel and decides to send Kristina home.

Episode 8 (February 20): Nick will visit the hometowns of his final four girls this week — Corinne (Florida), Rachel (Texas), Vanessa Canada), and Raven (Arkansas).

Reality Steve’s spoilers reveal that the rose ceremony will be held in New York City and Corinne will be eliminated, but it may not be the last time we see her on TV. Former Bachelorette and fashion blogger Ali Fedotowsky states in a recent blog post that Corinne will be part of the Bachelor in Paradise cast this summer.

Episode 9 (February 27): Nick and his final three girls head to Finland for the Fantasy Suite dates. Spoilers indicate that Rachel will be eliminated at the rose ceremony. Raven and Vanessa will move on to the finale.

Episode 10 (March 6): There won’t be a rose ceremony this week, but Nick will face the girls he eliminated throughout the season of The Bachelor: Women Tell All special. Expect to see Corinne and some of this season’s most talked-about girls in the hot seat.

Episode 11 (March 13): The season finale was filmed in Finland in November. If Reality Steve’s spoilers turn out to be correct, Nick will send a heartbroken Raven home and, moments later, he will propose to Vanessa.

According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, Nick and Vanessa’s relationship may not be going well now that they are living life off-camera. Fans will learn more about the status of their engagement when they appear on the live The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special that airs right after the season finale.

Watch The Bachelor starring Nick Viall on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]