Is This The Start Of World War 3? Trump Responds To Senators Criticizing Muslim Ban

Reacting to senators “always looking to start a World War 3,” Trump defends the executive order that impedes the Syrian refugee program and suspends immigration from Muslim countries from entering the United States.

A World War 3 during the Trump administration appears to be the talk of town especially now that the newly installed American president ordered an entry block for refugees from Syria as well as immigrants from seven Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

According to the Associated Press via TIME, President Donald Trump’s executive order that is now being dubbed as the “Muslim ban” caused a ripple of anger and dismay all over the world.

People holding dual-citizenship from Mideast and African nations are worried about how they will be able to return to their homelands when their status in the United States becomes uncertain.

Among them is veteran Olympian and long-distance running champion Mo Farah who hails from Somalia who is now worried about telling his kids that “daddy might not be able to come home.” Farah believes that such ban “comes from a place of ignorance and prejudice.”

Other world leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel also criticized Trump’s decision, with spokesperson Steffen Seibert explaining her position on the matter to the AP.

“She is convinced that even the necessary, resolute fight against terrorism doesn’t justify putting people of a particular origin or particular faith under general suspicion.”

Now, Senators John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who were both previous presidential candidates, also reacted to the policy which they feared would “become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism,” per a report from Bustle.

In their joint statement, McCain and Graham emphasized the right way of defending the country’s borders and not burning bridges during the process.

Clear from confusion at airports across nation that @POTUS's exec order was not properly vetted – such a hasty process risks harmful results — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) January 29, 2017

The statement also described Muslims as the country’s “most important allies in the fight against ISIL,” particularly those who “reject its apocalyptic ideology of hatred.”

McCain and Graham also expressed their belief that such order sends a message “that America does not want Muslims coming into our country,” be it on purpose or not, and called for the Trump administration to “not turn our backs on those refugees” most of whom are women and children.

Outraged at the comment, President Trump reacted to the senators’ joint statement over Twitter, calling them people who are “always looking to start World War 3.”

In the Tweet, Trump directed his statement at the legislators whom he urged to focus on more important matters instead of inciting issues that could lead to another world war.

The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong – they are sadly weak on immigration. The two… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

…Senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

In a formal response to what he calls inciting of World War 3, Trump said that “America is a proud nation of immigrants” that “will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression” “…while protecting our own citizens and border.”

Moreover, Trump insisted that the executive order is “not a Muslim ban” and placed the blame on media for calling it as such.

Meanwhile, the President of the United States of America confirmed that the suspension will soon be lifted after a review of security policies covering the matter and that the visa issuance will resume as soon as possible.

According to The Hill, Trump’s executive order stipulates a 120-day stop on the acceptance of refugees and a ban for dual citizens from seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. It also includes a clause that indefinitely halts admittance of Syrians fleeing their country.

[Featured Image by Pete Marovich – Pool/Getty Images]