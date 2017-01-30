Carmelo Anthony To Oklahoma City Thunder: NBA Trade Rumors Present Intriguing Scenario

Carmelo Anthony trade rumors now include the possibility of the Oklahoma City Thunder being interested in a deal before the NBA trade deadline. A report by FOX Sports addresses the idea of the New York Knicks trading Anthony to OKC. The end result would be the pairing of Russell Westbrook and Anthony, possibly creating a team that could really compete in the NBA Playoffs this season.

These are just the latest NBA trade rumors that include Anthony, as he could soon be playing for a new team. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Boston Celtics have also been linked to the situation as a team that would enjoy acquiring Anthony this season. Other franchises linked to the Knicks rumors include the Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and even the Chicago Bulls.

A deal between New York and Oklahoma City is certainly possible, as both franchises have the salaries and draft picks to make a deal happen. OKC could trade a future first-round draft pick to sweeten any deal, especially if it put another elite talent next to Russell Westbrook this season. If the front office feels that adding a player like Anthony could make OKC contenders in the 2017 NBA Playoffs, it would also expedite matters.

These Carmelo Anthony trade rumors could come down to one important detail. Anthony possesses a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he can veto any deal the front office of the New York Knicks agrees to make. Team president Phil Jackson is working hard to deal the nine-time All-Star forward, suggesting that a trade could happen before the February 23 NBA deadline. For it to all work out, though, Anthony has to feel that a deal will lead to a good situation for him.

As the starting small forward for the Knicks, Anthony has been putting together a very good 2016-17 NBA season. Through 47 games, Anthony had averaged 22.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. On Sunday night (Jan. 29), he scored 45 points against the Atlanta Hawks, filling up the stat sheet in a four-overtime game that the Knicks would end up losing. In any trade, Anthony would also come with some team control, as he is due about $26.3 million for the 2017-18 NBA season before he can use an early termination clause in his contract.

There are roughly four weeks left until the NBA deadline, giving very little time until the Carmelo Anthony trade rumors have to get put to bed. The relationship between Anthony and Phil Jackson has become quite strained, with many NBA analysts feeling that is time for everyone to simply move on. While nothing is guaranteed to happen when it comes to NBA trade rumors, there appears to be every indication that Jackson wants to get a deal done this season, rather than simply waiting until the summer months.

In the updated NBA standings, the Oklahoma City Thunder currently hold the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. With a record of 28-20 so far, OKC would be in line for a first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets. OKC is also just a game and a half behind the Utah Jazz for the No. 5 seed and only two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 seed. Moving up two spots would give the Thunder homecourt advantage in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, providing the team an extra incentive to add a piece or two before the NBA trade deadline.

For a chance to immediately play in the postseason, this is a situation that Anthony should covet. If the interest level from OKC is real, then Anthony should have his agent speaking with Phil Jackson about making a deal as soon as possible. OKC could easily sacrifice a future first-round pick to complete the trade, gaining another big weapon on offense for the second half of the season. Of all the latest Carmelo Anthony trade rumors, this one might make the most sense for every team involved.

