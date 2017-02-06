‘Injustice 2’: Black Canary Joins Roster, Update Patch Balances Gameplay [Video]

Injustice 2 is getting closer to hitting consoles. In the meantime, those participating in the beta are becoming more familiar with the available roster.

We’ve received a steady amount of information on what we can expect from the new characters. Graphics have been updated, we’ve gained new information on how the gear systems and sets will work, and players are getting plenty of experience by finding their favorite characters in the Injustice 2 beta.

NetherRealm Studios continues to bring more to the table with Injustice 2. According to a report by PlayStation Lifestyle, NetherRealm hasofficially confirmed that Black Canary will be coming to the game. The roster was already impressive, but Black Canary will certainly bring even more fans of the series to try Injustice 2. It’s hard to imagine that Canary isn’t a recognizable character by now. We’ve seen versions of her on Arrow, Justice League, and even Young Justice.

Injustice 2 Confirms Poison Ivy, Bane, & Black Canary – https://t.co/UpKYmX0fQQ — Game Rant (@GameRant) February 3, 2017

The reveal trailer for Black Canary in Injustice 2 shows what we can expect from her moveset. It’s no secret that she’s an expert at hand to hand combat, able to deliver crushing blows and decimate her opponents with swift punches and kicks. It looks as though Canary may have a command grab, forcing a knockdown on her unsuspecting victim and capitalizing on their need to defend as they rise to fight again. For opponents that are a distance away, Canary is able to make use of a blue projectile that bounces along the ground. It appears to be timed, and stuns her foe if it hits.

Canary’s repertoire also consists of a scream attack, her signature move. Injustice 2 boasts each character’s famous moves, and this one has carried Canary through television series and movie alike. A report by Mic confirms that she’ll be able to incapacitate and stun her opponents for bigger damage potential. Emitting a high-pitch sound that comes out in supersonic waves, she stuns her foe long enough to close the gap and deal damage. This ability also plays into her Super move. The trailer shows Canary facing off against Blue Beetle, delivering a crushing blow that floors him before she unleashes waves into him as a finisher. If you’re a fan of Black Canary, Injustice 2 seems to be keeping her true to the comics.

New Injustice 2 Trailer Reveals Black Canary As Next Fighter To Join The Roster https://t.co/jUaVQttelX pic.twitter.com/Dq4ywla5mu — Game Informer (@gameinformer) February 2, 2017

There’s also the matter of Injustice 2 changing its characters and the advantages that they have. Eventhubs reports that there have been minor balance changes to the game. Characters like Supergirl appeared to have bigger advantages than other characters in the game. As a result of this, NetherRealm Studios has toned down her ability to overcome opponents with minimal effort. There’s also escape options that allow players to get away from damaging combos, the ability to roll away after getting knocked down, and what looks to be an increased in walking speed as opposed to the original Injustice. This changes the game quite a bit, as characters are able to zone and positions themselves better. Of course, options like escaping pressure will cost resources like a character’s meter gain, but such a mechanic adds a need for strategy over mindlessly pushing buttons.

Injustice 2 will hit consoles on May 16 of this year. Poison Ivy, Bane, and Brainiac will join the roster of the characters that we already have. If you’re on the fence about Injustice 2, there’s still a chance to receive a beta code and get access to the current build of NetherRealm Studio’s latest fighter. Whether you’re in it because you’re a fighting game enthusiast or because you love the characters from the DC universe, there’s something for everyone in Injustice 2.

