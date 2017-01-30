‘Buffet Of Options’ To Pay For The Wall, Says Trump Chief Of Staff Reince Priebus

President Donald Trump has doubled-down on his commitment to building a wall along the southern border of the United States. Trump made the initial promise during his campaign noting that he would secure the border between the US and Mexico. To do this he would not only build a wall, but also would make Mexico pay for it. Staying true to his word, Trump signed an executive order to begin the construction of the wall while also increasing the number of border patrol agents. However, Trump has yet to explain how he plans to ensure Mexico pays for the wall. Chief of Staff Reince Priebus attempts to explain by noting the “buffet of options” available.

CNN reports that President Donald Trump has signed two executive orders ordering the construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico. The executive orders detailed that “the immediate construction of a physical wall” should begin on the southern border. The orders also detailed an expansion of the border patrol forces by 5,000 agents while also adding 10,000 new ICE agents hired for carrying out deportations.

The lofty executive orders did stipulate that the construction and hiring were dependent on Congress’ appropriation of sufficient funds. When discussing the wall, Trump noted that construction would start as soon as possible while noting citizens could expect to see the efforts in as little as a few months. However, many have questioned how the wall be funded as part of Trump’s campaign promise was that he would force Mexico to pay for the border wall.

Trump has not backed down from that claim but Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto has rebuked those claims stating that his country would not pay for the wall. In fact, Nieto and Trump canceled a scheduled meeting over their differences and plan to continue talks at a later time.

Though Nieto has expressed no interest in paying for or sharing financial burden from the wall, Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus says there is still a “buffet of options” to pay for the wall and that Mexico will directly or indirectly pay.

The Daily Mail reports that Priebus outlined a few of the proposed options by noting that ideas include import and export taxes to Mexico, taxes on goods coming across the border, tax on drug cartels, and even taxes on illegal immigrants living in the United States.

“It can either be through a tax on goods coming across the border, it could be through tax reform and a formula on import and export taxes and credits, it could be on drug cartels and it could be on people that are coming here illegally and paying fines.”

Priebus notes that the “buffet of options” could include one or all of the proposals, but held to the notion that Mexico would be paying for the wall in one way or another. Meanwhile, President Nieto opposes the idea and says he will not accept any proposal that goes against “our dignity as a country or our dignity as Mexicans.”

Some have expressed concerns that increased taxation on Mexico could cause a trade war that could ultimately increase prices for consumers in the United States. Outspoken Clinton supporter and billionaire Mark Cuban spoke of his concerns on Business Insider, detailing the far-reaching effects of trade war globally.

“As America goes, so goes the global economy. [Trump] cutting off our economic nose to spite our face is bad for every American.”

Cuban insists that Trump would be better served slashing corporate taxes as he promised in his presidential campaign and “getting out of the way.”

What do you think about Trump’s proposal to begin building the wall despite financial and trade concerns?

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/AP Images]