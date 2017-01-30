Kourtney Kardashian Allegedly Bans Scott Disick From Big Family Vacation: Are They Over Again?

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian are on again and off again all the time. Lately, it seems like these two might just work out their issues, but now a new report has things not looking near as good for Scott. A new report says that Kourtney isn’t allowing Scott do go on their family vacation this time around. Now In Touch Weekly is sharing the details about what is going on with Scott and Kourtney now.

The family trip to Costa Rica was supposed to include Scott along with Kourtney and their three children. Also going on the trip are Kim Kardashian, her two children, North and Saint West, Kris Jenner, the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, her boyfriend, Tyga, and his son, King. You will notice that for some reason Kendall Jenner and Kanye West aren’t listed as going. The source said Kanye wasn’t going because of something to do with work. It also doesn’t sound like Khloe Kardashian has plans to take her new boyfriend Tristan Thompson on the family vacation just yet.

Is something going on with Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick? She says she's forgotten "how to love" https://t.co/CE7lujSHoN — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) January 20, 2017

Now, a source is sharing that Scott Disick has been uninvited by Kourtney Kardashian. This is allegedly for the way he was him acting at Sundance lately and the fact that he was seen flirting with another woman. It has taken Kourtney a lot to trust Scott again and he may have just messed that up.

The source went on to share about the trip to Costa Rica saying, “They are all excited about the trip. It will be relaxing for them, but also adventurous with activities like rain forest zip-lining planned. They will be filming for the show the whole time.”

It will obviously be noticeable that Scott Disick isn’t there when it airs on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Scott Disick shows off bulge as Kourtney Kardashian wants another try https://t.co/dBaDymlcmA @DailyMailCeleb — Allan-Walter-Wilson (@Shilowilson) January 20, 2017

There have also been rumors flying that Kourtney could be pregnant with her fourth child and not even sure if Scott is the father or not. A source shared about this as well saying, “When she told pals a few weeks ago that she missed her period and fears she’s pregnant — she also said she didn’t know who the father is. Kourtney is very fertile. She has a big problem.”

Hollywood Life shared that not long ago Kourtney Kardashian hinted at problems saying that she had forgotten how to love. Kourtney posted a bathroom selfie along with the caption,”Tell me how to love, it’s been so long.” This was after reports already came out that Kourtney and Scott were back together again, but now nobody really knows what is going on with them. These are the words to a song, but Kourtney posting them does make everyone wonder what she meant.

When it comes to Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, they have three children together, but have broken up and gotten back together more times than they can probably even count. For some reason, they just keep ending up back together. Only time will tell if Kourtney and Scott end up getting married and working through their problems. This last split was their longest one so far.

Are you shocked to hear that Kourtney Kardashian allegedly disinvited Scott Disick to their family vacation? Do you think that these two will ever work through their issues and end up getting married?

[Featured Image By Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Sugar Factory]