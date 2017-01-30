Donald Trump Hilariously Trolled By Newspapers, Government Agencies After Twitter Attacks

Donald Trump has famously been trolling Twitter with his personal attacks on anything and everything, but a couple of newspapers and select government agencies have decided to fight back against the president and his Twitter war of words.

The President continued his war with the media on Saturday with an early-morning tweet about two of the nation’s largest newspapers — The New York Times and The Washington Post. Calling the media outlets “fake news” and “dishonest,” Donald Trump tried to downplay the negative news the two outlets have reported about his administration thus far, according to Yahoo! News.

The failing @nytimes has been wrong about me from the very beginning. Said I would lose the primaries, then the general election. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017

Thr coverage about me in the @nytimes and the @washingtonpost gas been so false and angry that the times actually apologized to its….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017

…dwindling subscribers and readers.They got me wrong right from the beginning and still have not changed course, and never will. DISHONEST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2017

Both newspapers shot back in kind on Twitter. The New York Times reported that their audience has surged thanks to Donald Trump.

“.@realDonaldTrump Fact check: @nytimes subscribers & audience at all-time highs. Supporting independent journalism matters.”

The Washington Post‘s Margaret Sullivan retweeted The New York Times‘ comments. Margaret Sullivan added another note, suggesting the newspaper was also profitable, too.

“Subscriptions also spiking at now-profitable @washingtonpost, where the audience is bigger than ever (and the facts aren’t alternative).”

While newspapers have gotten most of the personal attention from President Donald Trump on Twitter, the administration is also conducting an online blackout against its own government agencies about sharing information through social media. The New York Daily News reported that earlier this week, Donald Trump issued a media ban against the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Interior Department from disseminating information online.

Shortly after the media blackout was issued by the Donald Trump administration, a rogue Twitter account for the Badlands National Park posted several climate facts in defiance of the order. NPR reported that an alternative Twitter account for the National Park Service popped up to continue pushing the Donald Trump administration on the media ban.

Can't wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS. You can take our official twitter, but you'll never take our free time! — NOT ALT WORLD (@NotAltWorld) January 25, 2017

After only a couple of days, the Twitter account has already amassed 1.3 million followers. The group — which purportedly is run by active NPS rangers — has been defiant of President Donald Trump after his attempt to censor the information being put out by government agencies.

Let tonight be a lesson for Trump. You may have the pen, but #WeThePeople have the say. You work for us, the popular majority. #RESIST — NOT ALT WORLD (@NotAltWorld) January 29, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Wednesday that an investigation is currently underway to address the “inappropriate” behavior online. Former EPA head Christine Todd Whitman said the reason for the insurrection under President Donald Trump is that career government employees are slow to react to new government policies as well as inside knowledge about the process.

“Trump’s statements have poisoned the well to a degree. If the career staff doesn’t believe you, if they don’t trust you, then things can get very cumbersome.”

Former Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius — who headed the agency under President Obama — related the insurrection of government officials to that of a private

“A CEO of a private company doesn’t answer to shareholders or a board. If you say jump, somebody jumps. That, thank God, is not the way government operates.”

Even God — or at least his satirical online version — have took shots at Donald Trump over his criticisms of media and government groups. On Sunday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to again attack The New York Times and called for someone to come forward and buy the “failing” media outlet.

Somebody with aptitude and conviction should buy the FAKE NEWS and failing @nytimes and either run it correctly or let it fold with dignity! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2017

“God” responded shortly after with a tweet that compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler by comparing the German dictator’s obsession with controlling the media outlets to the how Donald Trump acts toward news agencies that dissent with the current President’s tendencies.

I still remember when Hitler had his friends buy all the media outlets so he couldn't be criticized anymore. https://t.co/GAmcHmCZvg — God (@TheGoodGodAbove) January 29, 2017

[Featured Image by Pool/Getty Images]