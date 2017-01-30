Trump Supporter Knocked Out At Portland Airport: Dramatic Video Shows Crowd Attack Trump-Supporting Preacher During Immigration Protest

A Donald Trump-supporting preacher was knocked out at the Portland, Oregon, airport on Sunday, with video capturing the dramatic attack during protests of Trump’s controversial immigration ban.

The incident happened during the second day of protests at Portland International Airport, where hundreds of demonstrators showed up to voice their opposition to the executive order signed on Friday that prohibits immigration from a group of Muslim-majority nations.

Police said the protest was peaceful for much of the day, but around 5 p.m. a scuffle broke out between a group of Trump supporters and the protesters. While it’s not exactly clear what led to the fight, video captured a Trump supporter knocked out inside the Portland airport as he scuffled with a group of the protesters.

Another video captured the aftermath, with protesters crowding around the unconscious man, some taunting him and others taking video.

Pro Trump supporter knocked unconscious at #PDX protest pic.twitter.com/bASmieQjJU — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) January 30, 2017

After the Trump supporter was knocked out at the Portland airport, police carried the injured man to an elevator to receive treatment.

Riot cops carried the hurt pro-trump “bible believers” preacher to an elevator #PDXProtest #muslimban pic.twitter.com/5owGjcl8At — doug brown (@dougbrown8) January 30, 2017

It’s not clear who provoked the attack on the Trump supporter at the Portland airport. The video of the knockout did not capture what started the conflict, but some witnesses said the Trump supporter may have attacked protesters first.

A “Bible Believers” Trump preacher is in the ground, hurt. A Reverend told me he saw them punch protesters earlier #PDXProtest #muslimban pic.twitter.com/OimM2xwPaf — doug brown (@dougbrown8) January 30, 2017

OregonLive.com reported that there was quite a bit of tension between the protesters and a small contingent of Donald Trump supporters who were also at the Portland airport.

“The presence of a four-man counter-protest at times turned tense as demonstrators from both camps clashed,” the report noted. “One of the counter-demonstrators was assaulted just after 5 p.m., Port of Portland spokesman Steve Johnson said.”

One video appeared to show the Trump supporter who was later knocked out shouting into the crowd of protesters with a bullhorn, making a mention of terrorists.

As KGW.com reported, the protest at the Portland airport was one of the largest in the region and attracted a number of elected officials who are also opposed to Donald Trump and the immigration ban.

“Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler were in attendance at the protest. Each of the state and local leaders spoke to protesters and the media, and said they believed Trump’s policies are unconstitutional and they are prepared to fight them.”

It’s not clear what injuries the Trump supporter may have suffered after being knocked out at the Portland airport, and video did not show what happened after he was evacuated from the protest area.

Video of the Trump supporter being knocked out in the Portland airport can be seen here, but be warned that it contains some graphic images.

