‘Injustice 2’ Beta: How Gear Works, Gear Sets, Gear Slots Explained

The Injustice 2 beta has given players an opportunity to duke it out with the world’s greatest heroes and villains.

NetherRealm Studios has been hard at work with the Injustice 2 sequel, having revealed multiple elements since the game’s initial release. We’ve seen characters like Supergirl and Atrocitus added to the roster, and the gameplay looks to be moving in the right direction from its former installment. The Injustice 2 beta has revealed multiple aspects of how the game works, and fans have gotten a taste of what they’ll be able to do with each character on an individual level.

It’s already known that Injustice 2 would be receiving a “gear” element. This allows players to customize characters in terms of how their play style will be executed. According to NetherRealm Studios, such configurations can set players up to turn the tide of battle when needed. Mic reports that gear sets and gear slots will play a major part in each character.

The gear and armor system will work by giving characters different sets. Accentuating the individual player’s preference in engaging in hand to hand or long range combat, for instance, will be a staple in Injustice 2. It should come as no surprise that characters will yield different tactics. Injustice worked much the same way. Characters like Deathstroke and Sinestro are able to pick opponents apart from a distance. Other characters, like Doomsday or Solomon Grundy, do the most damage when up close and personal.

The Injustice 2 beta sees characters like Atrocitus able to drain the meter from an opponent, while other characters make use of gear sets by enhancing one area or another of their parameters.

Unfortunately, there are drawbacks to the Injustice 2 gear system. Players won’t be able to outfit their characters with an endless supply of augments. Instead, each character’s armor and customization will need to be chosen carefully. It appears that each fighter will have five gear slots, two ability slots, and a base skin to begin with. Alongside these changes, characters will be able to level up. Naturally, one will be able to make their gear more powerful in relation to their character’s level. This brings longevity to Injustice 2, as well as making each battle unique and full of surprises. It’s likely that gear that holds more powerful abilities will take up more than one slot.

Get a closer look at how gear and armor will work in #Injustice2. Spoiler: Dex-Starr gets his own gear set!https://t.co/ZHZhQ6AL7m pic.twitter.com/KsVax1K0q8 — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) January 24, 2017

According to Eventhubs, players are having a hard time against Supergirl in Injustice 2. It’s no secret that characters tend to be more powerful than others on a fighting game’s initial release. Deathstroke was one such example in Injustice, and it looks like Supes is the frustration point for many a newcomer to the game. Balance changes are to be expected with any title such as this, and NetherRealm Studios is usually good on normalizing characters so that others will stand a better chance. If Mortal Kombat X is any indication, we can be sure that developers will be keeping a close eye on the trends of which characters seem to be too strong as opposed to others.

Injustice 2 will be released on May 16 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There are already bonuses for pre-ordering the game (Darkseid being playable), and multiple characters with different voices and visual effects will also be available. We’re looking at a fighting game that could bring greater turnout to the fighting game community, no doubt leading into the possibility for more from NetherRealm and other developers pushing for eSport exposure.

How do you feel about the Injustice 2 beta? Do you feel that the game will be better than its previous installment? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image By NetherRealm Studios]