Trump And Saudi King Salman Agree On Plans For ‘Safe Zones’, Will Help Displaced Refugees

As protesters decry President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, the POTUS was speaking with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman regarding measures to create “safe zones” for refugees in the war torn countries of Syria and Yemen.

The Daily Mail reports that President Donald Trump spoke with King Salman on Sunday to discuss ways to help refugees that have been displaced by war in Syria and Yemen. The White House reveals that, upon Trump’s request, King Salman agreed to offer his support of safe zones.

“Trump requested, and the [Saudi] king agreed to support, safe zones in Syria and Yemen, as well as supporting other ideas to help the many refugees who are displaced by the ongoing conflicts.”

According to RT, both President Trump and King Salman expressed interest in working together to stop the spread of Islamic State militants in the destabilized region and to provide relief efforts for refugees. In their discussion, both agreed that safe zones in both Syria and Yemen would be beneficial to those fleeing ISIS as well as ” other ideas to help the many refugees who are displaced by the ongoing conflicts.”

President Trump’s statement on extreme vetting & #MuslimBan, MSM will not report the truth. Trump already making deals for safe zones in ME. pic.twitter.com/QivToCBVEE — Irma Hinojosa???????? (@latinaafortrump) January 29, 2017

Some of the additional measures reportedly discussed in the call that lasted over an hour were in relation to increased economic and military participation by the Saudi government with the United States. The two leaders reportedly had similar visions on how they see the issues regarding Islamic extremism and want to combat the issue together.

King Salman reportedly asked Trump “to lead a Middle East effort to defeat terrorism and to help build a new future, economically and socially” while on the call. Trump also spoke to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan who also supported Trump’s call for safe zones in Syria and Yemen.

While Trump spoke with the leaders, protesters had taken to Boston to demand that the temporary ban on travelers and refugees from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia be lifted. The White House claims that the ban is only temporary and will continue until “extreme vetting” can be put into place to ensure that those coming from these countries are not a threat to the American people.

TRUMP The NEGOTIATOR!

Saudi King Salman Agreed To

Safe Zones In Syria-Yemen

To Protect Syrian Refugeeshttps://t.co/QfyfePdcP5#MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/cU9usT9Or9 — WINNING IN AMERICA! (@TheTrumpLady) January 30, 2017

The protesters have called the ban a “Muslim ban” noting that it is targeting those of a particular faith and is unconstitutional. However, Trump says the ban has nothing to do with religion as Muslims from other Muslim-majority countries will have no problem entering the country. He claims that the list of seven was actually created by the Obama Administration as the seven identified countries were listed as countries that frequently supported or abetted terrorism.

“What this says is we are going to protect our country and our people. There are forty-six other countries that are not part of this, and I think that’s an important thing to note. Whether you’re talking about Algeria, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, or the UAE. There’s forty-six Muslim-majority countries that are not in this set. These seven countries were identified by the Obama administration as needing further travel scrutiny.”

Though protests continue, it doesn’t seem as though Trump has any plans of backing down on his ban and is instead moving forward with other plans to help refugees in Syria and Yemen that does not include allowing refugees to seek asylum in the United States. Instead, it appears that Trump will be working towards safe zones instead.

With the backing of key leaders in the Middle East, will Trump be able to help defeat ISIS while also taking into consideration the refugee crisis in the region? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/ AP Images]