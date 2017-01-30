wwe news royal rumble recap results order 2017 entries eliminations
WWE News: Complete Order Of Entries And Eliminations For 2017 ‘Royal Rumble’

The 2017 Royal Rumble is now in the books, and it was an interesting pay-per-view, to say the least. While there were a handful of matches before the actual 30-superstar over-the-top-rope battle royal, everyone was most looking forward to that main event. There were some surprises and interesting moments, but let’s check out the full list and order of entries and eliminations throughout one of WWE’s most entertaining bouts.

[Image by WWE]

The official website of WWE recapped the entire event which lasted close to four hours, and that isn’t even including the pre-show with three kickoff matches.

Complete order of entries for the 2017 Royal Rumble:

  1. Big Cass
  2. Chris Jericho
  3. Kalisto – surprise
  4. Mojo Rawley
  5. Jack Gallagher – Surprise
  6. Mark Henry – Surprise
  7. Braun Strowman
  8. Sami Zayn
  9. Big Show
  10. Tye Dillinger – Surprise
  11. James Ellsworth – Surprise
  12. Dean Ambrose
  13. Baron Corbin
  14. Kofi Kingston
  15. The Miz
  16. Sheamus
  17. Big E
  18. Rusev
  19. Cesaro
  20. Xavier Woods
  21. Bray Wyatt
  22. Apollo Crews – Surprise
  23. Randy Orton
  24. Dolph Ziggler
  25. Luke Harper
  26. Brock Lesnar
  27. Enzo – surprise
  28. Goldberg
  29. The Undertaker
  30. Roman Reigns – Surprise

With 30 entries into the big match, there are going to be 29 eliminations and some of them were quite shocking. If you didn’t watch it, please, go and watch the entire pay-per-view and just listen to the reaction that Reigns gets when his music hits for number 30.

The crowd only got louder during his time in the match due to the eliminations he made, and it never really got better until the very end. Wrestling Inc. put the attendance at 52,020 in the Alamodome, and you could tell that probably 50,000 of them were booing their heads off near the finish.

Complete order of eliminations and by who for the 2017 Royal Rumble:

  1. Jack Gallager by Mark Henry
  2. Mojo Rawley by Braun Strowman
  3. Big Cass by Strowman
  4. Kalisto by Strowman
  5. Mark Henry by Strowman
  6. Big Show by Strowman
  7. James Ellsworth by Strowman
  8. Tye Dillinger by Strowman
  9. Braun Strowman by Baron Corbin
  10. Kofi Kingston by Sheamus and Cesaro
  11. Big E by Sheamus and Cesaro
  12. Xavier Woods by Sheamus and Cesaro
  13. Sheamus by Chris Jericho
  14. Cesaro by Chris Jericho
  15. Apollo Crews by Luke Harper
  16. Dean Ambrose by Brock Lesnar
  17. Dolph Ziggler by Lesnar
  18. Enzo Amore by Lesnar
  19. Brock Lesnar by Goldberg
  20. Rusev by Goldberg
  21. Baron Corbin by The Undertaker
  22. Luke Harper by Goldberg
  23. Goldberg by The Undertaker
  24. The Miz by The Undertaker
  25. Sami Zayn by The Undertaker
  26. The Undertaker by Roman Reigns
  27. Chris Jericho by Roman Reigns
  28. Bray Wyatt by Roman Reigns
  29. Roman Reigns by Randy Orton

The final four superstars were Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Chris Jericho. Obviously, Jericho lasted the longest tonight, and he almost had it, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Next up, Reigns sent out Bray Wyatt to have him and Orton as the final two.

At one point, all three members of The New Day were on the apron and falling backward when Sheamus and Cesaro sent them to the floor. Right after that, Cesaro tried to eliminate Sheamus, but both men were dumped out immediately by Chris Jericho.

Other results from the Royal Rumble on Sunday night:

  • WWE Championship: John Cena defeated AJ Styles for the title
  • WWE Universal Championship: Kevin Owens retained over Roman Reigns
  • Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair retained over Bayley
  • Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks
  • Raw Tag Team Championship: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro and Sheamus for the titles
  • Naomi, Nikki Bella, and Becky Lynch defeated Alexa Bliss, Natalya, and Mickie James

At the end of it all, the surprise entrants ended up being just some names from the main roster and the only real exciting two were Jack Gallagher and Tye Dillinger. There was no Rey Mysterio or Kurt Angle or Samoa Joe or Shaquille O’Neal or any of the other countless rumors floating around lately.

The Royal Rumble is officially over for another year, and it was a very entertaining start of the “Road to WrestleMania 33.” The complete order of entries and eliminations shows just who was dominant and who didn’t do a whole lot during the night. In the end, some of the rumors ended up being true for the surprise entrants, but most of them were nothing more than fillers from the WWE main roster. Once all was said and done, Randy Orton had won the match to an incredible ovation.

[Featured Image by WWE]

