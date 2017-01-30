WWE News: Complete Order Of Entries And Eliminations For 2017 ‘Royal Rumble’

The 2017 Royal Rumble is now in the books, and it was an interesting pay-per-view, to say the least. While there were a handful of matches before the actual 30-superstar over-the-top-rope battle royal, everyone was most looking forward to that main event. There were some surprises and interesting moments, but let’s check out the full list and order of entries and eliminations throughout one of WWE’s most entertaining bouts.

The official website of WWE recapped the entire event which lasted close to four hours, and that isn’t even including the pre-show with three kickoff matches.

Complete order of entries for the 2017 Royal Rumble:

Big Cass Chris Jericho Kalisto – surprise Mojo Rawley Jack Gallagher – Surprise Mark Henry – Surprise Braun Strowman Sami Zayn Big Show Tye Dillinger – Surprise James Ellsworth – Surprise Dean Ambrose Baron Corbin Kofi Kingston The Miz Sheamus Big E Rusev Cesaro Xavier Woods Bray Wyatt Apollo Crews – Surprise Randy Orton Dolph Ziggler Luke Harper Brock Lesnar Enzo – surprise Goldberg The Undertaker Roman Reigns – Surprise

With 30 entries into the big match, there are going to be 29 eliminations and some of them were quite shocking. If you didn’t watch it, please, go and watch the entire pay-per-view and just listen to the reaction that Reigns gets when his music hits for number 30.

The crowd only got louder during his time in the match due to the eliminations he made, and it never really got better until the very end. Wrestling Inc. put the attendance at 52,020 in the Alamodome, and you could tell that probably 50,000 of them were booing their heads off near the finish.

Complete order of eliminations and by who for the 2017 Royal Rumble:

Jack Gallager by Mark Henry Mojo Rawley by Braun Strowman Big Cass by Strowman Kalisto by Strowman Mark Henry by Strowman Big Show by Strowman James Ellsworth by Strowman Tye Dillinger by Strowman Braun Strowman by Baron Corbin Kofi Kingston by Sheamus and Cesaro Big E by Sheamus and Cesaro Xavier Woods by Sheamus and Cesaro Sheamus by Chris Jericho Cesaro by Chris Jericho Apollo Crews by Luke Harper Dean Ambrose by Brock Lesnar Dolph Ziggler by Lesnar Enzo Amore by Lesnar Brock Lesnar by Goldberg Rusev by Goldberg Baron Corbin by The Undertaker Luke Harper by Goldberg Goldberg by The Undertaker The Miz by The Undertaker Sami Zayn by The Undertaker The Undertaker by Roman Reigns Chris Jericho by Roman Reigns Bray Wyatt by Roman Reigns Roman Reigns by Randy Orton

The final four superstars were Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, and Chris Jericho. Obviously, Jericho lasted the longest tonight, and he almost had it, but it just wasn’t meant to be. Next up, Reigns sent out Bray Wyatt to have him and Orton as the final two.

At one point, all three members of The New Day were on the apron and falling backward when Sheamus and Cesaro sent them to the floor. Right after that, Cesaro tried to eliminate Sheamus, but both men were dumped out immediately by Chris Jericho.

Other results from the Royal Rumble on Sunday night:

WWE Championship: John Cena defeated AJ Styles for the title

WWE Universal Championship: Kevin Owens retained over Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair retained over Bayley

Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks

Raw Tag Team Championship: Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Cesaro and Sheamus for the titles

Naomi, Nikki Bella, and Becky Lynch defeated Alexa Bliss, Natalya, and Mickie James

At the end of it all, the surprise entrants ended up being just some names from the main roster and the only real exciting two were Jack Gallagher and Tye Dillinger. There was no Rey Mysterio or Kurt Angle or Samoa Joe or Shaquille O’Neal or any of the other countless rumors floating around lately.

The Royal Rumble is officially over for another year, and it was a very entertaining start of the “Road to WrestleMania 33.” The complete order of entries and eliminations shows just who was dominant and who didn’t do a whole lot during the night. In the end, some of the rumors ended up being true for the surprise entrants, but most of them were nothing more than fillers from the WWE main roster. Once all was said and done, Randy Orton had won the match to an incredible ovation.

[Featured Image by WWE]