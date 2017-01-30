A Glimpse Of ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ Coming To ‘Mobius’ Via Crossover Event

The mobile game Mobius Final Fantasy is hosting a special crossover event featuring Cloud as he appears in the Final Fantasy VII Remake. The event begins on February 7, just one day after the game makes its PC debut via Steam on February 6. As part of the update, the game is also going to be officially available in both French and German.

Next month @mobiusFF_NE is coming to Steam! Plus, get the scoop on the #FFVIIRemake collaboration in this interview: https://t.co/SCgFmu6tKv pic.twitter.com/g8w3rLGpKo — Final Fantasy (@FinalFantasy) January 25, 2017

Final Fantasy VII Remake Producer Yoshinori Kitase reveals that the collaboration between the two games is technologically feasible thanks to the advanced development of Mobius. That means the way Cloud and the world of Final Fantasy VII appear in Mobius is how they are planned to appear in the remake.

“…I am extremely happy to be able to show one aspect of the game in this fashion before the main game arrives. This was made possible because the specifications of Mobius Final Fantasy allow us to utilize the data from Final Fantasy VII Remake as is.”

Project leader Naoki Hamaguchi elaborates on the features of the collaboration in an interview posted on the Square Enix Blog.

“…we received 3D resources from Final Fantasy VII Remake, which is currently under development, including Cloud, Guard Scorpion, and the Mako Reactor, which we then set up to fit within Mobius Final Fantasy. We are extremely proud that as of now, there are no other titles that express the universe ofFinal Fantasy VII as well as Mobius Final Fantasy.”

A firm release date for the remake has yet to be announced, with the latest footage from the game being showcased at PSX 2016.

MOBIUS comic no. 3 – When Cloud meet Wol, what would they say? FFVII Remake X MOBIUS FINAL FANTASY collaboration event, coming on Feb 7th! pic.twitter.com/L8uD6KSrhl — MOBIUS FF -NE (@mobiusFF_NE) January 29, 2017

Mobius Final Fantasy has over 8.88 million registered players across the glob as of November 2016, and that number is poised to grow once the game launches on Steam. The game made its debut in Europe and North America only a few months earlier in August of last year.

Although Mobius Final Fantasy has been named one of the “most beautiful games of 2016” by Google Play, the game is expected to look even better in the Steam version according to Hamaguchi.

“We no longer needed to compress assets to shrink the data size like we do for mobile devices, so the 3D resources are much higher in resolution. Furthermore, we did not have to be conscious about saving power when considering frame rate, so players will be able to enjoy the game in extremely high quality in the realm of 60fps to 120fps. Another feature worth mentioning is that we will also support 4K resolution. Players will be able to enjoy a much richer experience that differs from mobile devices, something closer to a console experience.”

Players can rest assured there are no gameplay differences between the mobile and Steam versions, and players are getting access to the same content across all platforms. Since it is the same game regardless of platform, existing players can pick up right where they left off in the Steam version, as Hamaguchi explains.

“The save data can be carried over from mobile to Steam. Data can also be shared between the two versions, so players can enjoy the game on their mobile devices outside and continue to play from their room with the Steam version after they return home.”

To see how Mobius Final Fantasy looks on Steam, watch the announcement trailer below.

[Featured Image by Square Enix]