‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Shocks, Sharon And Nikki Connect, And Lauren Celebrates

Things have been wild in Genoa City lately and The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that there is more chaos on the way. Dylan said goodbye to Sharon, Paul, and Nikki, and teasers for Monday’s episode indicate that emotions will be running high as everybody adjusts to this departure. Lauren managed to gain an upper hand with Jack and shifts are on the way as this partnership proceeds, and viewers will see some juicy moments in the shows coming up during the week of January 30.

Jack and Lauren agreed to a deal regarding Fenmore’s and Young and Restless spoilers share that he will be anxious to get the deal in place. SheKnows Soaps indicates that Ashley will talk with him about the changes and she will realize that he was motivated to snatch up the company because of Phyllis’ involvement. Jack will insist that his interest is solely because he wants to see what Phyllis and Ravi can do together, but it doesn’t sound like Ashley’s buying it.

Gloria will learn from Lauren and Phyllis that a deal has been struck with Jack for Fenmore’s, but Young and Restless spoilers tease that she’ll be stunned and scrambling when she learns that Lauren gets to maintain control of the company. Gloria won’t waste any time tracking down Jack and they will talk about the situation while at the Top of the Tower. They’ll admit that neither of them is happy about the Fenmore’s deal, and he’ll down quite a few drinks with Gloria after deciding that his addiction issue was pill-related and not alcohol-related.

The Young and the Restless spoilers detail that Jack and Gloria will get quite trashed with one another and they’ll eventually head out of the Top of the Tower together. Where do things head for the two from here? Previews for the week have teased that Jack may find himself in a compromising position and some fans speculate that this drunken encounter with Gloria may lead to some jaw-dropping moments.

Viewers will see some wild times playing out at the Underground as there’s a big event happening and Nick and Noah will talk about Dylan’s mysterious case, not knowing the latest. Nick will express a desire to patch things up in his relationship with his brother and soon Phyllis and Lauren will be having a grand time celebrating the Fenmore’s deal. Lauren and Michael be having some fun and Young and Restless spoilers share that Nick and Phyllis will chat a bit about their fun days together.

Ravi and Ashley will spend a bit of time together talking about business, and he eventually heads to the Underground while she passes on the invitation he extends to her. Later, however, she’ll end up showing up after all and she’ll dance with Ravi a bit. He may be off to work at Fenmore’s, but it sounds as if there may be a bit more on the way between Ravi and Ashley.

Dylan went into the Witness Protection Program due to the case regarding Fisk falling apart and Young and Restless spoilers reveal that viewers will see the aftermath of this during Monday’s show. Sharon will be struggling in the wake of her farewell to Dylan and she’ll lash out when Nikki stops by to check on her. These two women have certainly had their issues over the years, but teasers detail that they will lean on one another and cry together as they talk about what has happened.

Paul will soon arrive at Sharon’s place as well, and the two butt heads a bit over the fact that the case is what led to Dylan’s need to enter the Witness Protection Program. Soap Central notes that they will discuss how to explain Dylan’s sudden departure and Paul suggests that Sharon claims that her husband left her. She agrees to go along with the story if it keeps him safe, and soon she is telling Noah about the marriage ending.

As the week continues, Victoria will have some decisions to make and Reed will start making some problematic connections at school. Hilary will head to the GC Buzz and anticipate being told to pack up and head home, but Young and Restless spoilers hint that Devon will decide to keep her involved. However, the dynamics between the two will be complicated and difficult. There’s trouble of some sort ahead for Jill and Colin is set to pop up in Genoa City again.

What happens to Sharon now that Dylan is gone? Will Jack’s decision to drink with Gloria set the stage for trouble? Do Lauren and Phyllis really have the upper hand now with Fenmore’s? The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that there are plenty of emotional moments ahead during the week of January 30 and viewers will be curious to see where things head next.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]