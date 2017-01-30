Hollywood Stars Use Screen Actors Guild Awards To Criticize Trump On Immigration Ban [Video]

On Sunday night in Los Angeles, Hollywood stars used every available opportunity at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to trash Donald Trump. Specifically, his controversial Executive Order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority nations. While the POTUS didn’t make a trip to California to show face at the high-profile awards, his name was on the lips of many presenters and award winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

As Mediate reports, Hollywood stars at the Screen Actors Guild Awards got off to an immediate Trump-trashing start at the celebrity-studded ceremony. Host Ashton Kutcher opened the January 29 event by taking aim at Trump and his wielding of the executive pen during his first full week at the White House.

“Good evening everyone…and everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are a part of the fabric of who are and we love you and we welcome you.”

In his opening monologue, Kutcher also introduced himself as a “citizen of the world,” a clear jab at Trump’s “America first” policies.

As the Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off, the slew of Hollywood stars in attendance spent a few second each talking about how they came to be involved in and fall in love with the art of acting. It didn’t take long for things to go political. As ABC News reports, Kerry Washington used her moment in the SAG sun to share her opinion on why Hollywood stars have chosen to get so fully involved and invested in the Trump political circus that has overtaken America since Inauguration Day.

“Actors are activists no matter what because we embody…the humanity of all people.”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus won the first award of the Screen Actors Guild Awards evening, and she also chose to use her moment to trash Trump and promote both inclusiveness and American immigration. Louis-Dreyus was honored as the winner for best actress in a TV comedy series for her starring role in Veep.

Hollywood stars slam Donald Trump's Muslim ban as Screen Actors Guild Awards turns political #sagawards #MuslimBan https://t.co/pPiXZSZ0Cu pic.twitter.com/KrTXBPnYvW — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) January 30, 2017

Never one to mince words, the Hollywood starlet of Seinfeld fame tackled both immigration and Russian hacking head-on and with a good dose of comedy.

“Whether the Russians did or did not hack the voting of tonight’s SAG awards, I look out on the millions of…people in this room and I say this award is legitimate and I won. I’m the winner, the winner is me.”

Go Screen Actors Guild. Use your stage to call out Trump's stupidity — Kellie Hay (@obihay) January 30, 2017

@VanityFair Because we are in a constitutional crisis. — Jen Smith (@jensmith247) January 30, 2017

@MirrorCeleb @DailyMirror They want to let them in, but not in their neighborhoods, why don't they let them in their houses #ProtectAmerica — Nick_C (@NickC_2017) January 30, 2017

The Roast Of President Trump aka the Screen Actors Guild Awards is off to a great start! — John Richard Allan (@Jorial) January 30, 2017

The Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actress also took a more serious tone as she described her own family history, noting that she herself comes from immigrant stock. What’s more, the her father (like many Syrian refugees now denied admission to the United States due to Trump’s Executive Order) came to America to avoid persecution and likely death.

“I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France. And I’m an American patriot and I love this country and because I love this country I am horrified by its blemishes and this immigrant ban is a blemish and it’s un-American.”

William H. Macy was another of many Hollywood stars at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to take on Trump during his acceptance speech. As Just Jared reports, Macy took home the SAG award for best actor in a comedy series for his starring role in Shameless on Showtime. Like Louis-Drefus, William H. Macy used his comedic talent as the backbone of his Screen Actors Guild acceptance speech.

Addressing Donald Trump directly, Macy gave the 45th POTUS a shout-out, thanking him.

But not for real. Check out what Macy had to say.

“I would like to go against the stream this evening and thank President Trump for making Frank Gallagher seem so normal.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, Macy’s Shameless character is a drunkard with nine biological children and two step-kids. He is often described as an abusive, conniving narcissist.

As the night continued, many more celebs jumped on the anti-Trump bandwagon and kept the wheels turning from the red carpet to the after parties.

What do you think? Is it appropriate for Hollywood stars to take on Trump at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, or do you think that they should be focusing more on the art and less on the politics?

