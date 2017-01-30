Natalie Portman Throws Praise At Jackie Kennedy And Mourns Sir John Hurt At SAG 2017

Natalie Portman continues to stun the media and her fans and, while everyone else seemed focused on Natalie’s glowing demeanor and elegant white maternity gown, Ms. Portman’s thoughts were focused on more somber matters. While attending this year’s Screen Actor Guild Awards, Natalie, whose portrayal of Jackie Kennedy in Jackie may be her greatest performance yet, took the opportunity to praise the subject of that recent biopic. Also foremost on Portman’s thoughts was the recently passed Sir John Hurt, who Natalie worked with in V for Vendetta and, most recently, in Jackie.

Jackie Star Natalie Portman Gushes With Praise For The Real Jackie Kennedy

Portman’s portrayal of Jackie Kennedy has been the talk of Hollywood this awards season with the actress expected to take home a number of awards, but, as E! News shares, Natalie’s only hope in playing Jackie was to give an accurate screen version of the renowned former first lady. Natalie says she saturated her mind with visions of Jackie Kennedy by watching as many documentaries and interviews as she could find, adding that she also read every biography published on Ms. Kennedy.

“She really led our nation through such a difficult, dark moment in history, and we’re so lucky that she really kept us going in a moment where everyone was feeling a lot of fear and a lot of anxiety about what was going on, not dissimilar to our moment right now,” says Portman.

While Jackie couldn’t have been the critical success it is without the efforts of the entire cast, the SAG award nomination for Natalie Portman proves that the actress shined as the titular character and deserves the praise she has received in reviews of Jackie.

Natalie also said that she’s very proud of the work all of her co-stars have done in Jackie, which tells the story of the first lady in the days surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

“I mean, it’s nice to be here celebrating actors because I think with the other actors I was lucky enough to work with—including the late, great John Hurt—it was really always feeling the safety with them, and of course with our director [Pablo Larrain], who really just guided us in such a beautiful way,” Portman said.

Sir John Hurt Is Honored By Natalie Portman

As Daily Mail shares, Natalie has worked with Sir John Hurt previously in V for Vendetta, so Jackie afforded her an opportunity to again work with the late performer, giving Portman a deeper insight into the talented star than most get simply from watching his films and plays. Portman’s words in honoring Hurt at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards reveal a deep sadness at having lost John as an actor and also on a personal level.

“I was lucky enough to make two films with him — both of which were taken to the next level because of his performances,” Portman said. “He was the most talented actor, and also a deeply good and funny and poetic and smart and warm human being.”

Natalie, revealing that she was deeply heartbroken upon hearing of Hurt’s passing, added that she has passed on her love and support to Hurt’s family. Ms. Portman also reminded fans that John’s performances can be relived throughout time by rewatching his films.

Launching his career with a guest appearance in the 1962 television series, Z Cars, Sir John Hurt has a list of 204 screen and television roles, though he’s most well known for his roles as John Merrick in 1980’s The Elephant Man and as Adam Sutler in 2005’s V for Vendetta.

Natalie Portman is also nominated for an Oscar for her Jackie performance. Additionally, Jackie has also received nominations for costume design and original score.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]