‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Kandi Burruss Talks Feud With Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burrus just called out Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks for all the lesbian rumors they are throwing her way. Not one to hold back, the RHOA veteran revealed that Porsha and Phaedra revealed the tendency to act differently when the cameras stopped rolling.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kandi Burruss shared that Real Housewives of Atlanta fans saw a bit of Phaedra Parks and Porsha William’s true colors in a recent episode. Given that the cameras are not following them around 24/7, Kandi revealed that conversations become a little freer whenever the girls felt like they were alone. She shared that RHOA fans actually witnessed such a moment just recently.

ET explained that Kandi was talking about that time when Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, and Sheree Whitfield went out for lunch to talk about Phaedra’s falling out with Kandi. The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars were all speaking normally until the camera angle unexpectedly changed. Suddenly, it was made to look like a camera was secretly filming Phaedra, Porsha, and Sheree’s conversation from behind a bush. The trio was also speaking in hushed tones, perhaps not wanting anyone from the nearby table to hear.

“You know [Shamea Morton] and Kandi are like this. They f**k,” Phaedra told Porsha and Sheree, while making a graphic gesture with her fingers.

Kandi Burruss shared that she found the entire episode funny. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star pointed out that viewers finally caught Phaedra Parks red-handed, spreading malicious rumors about her.

“There’s things that [Phaedra] does and says off-camera that she never does on-camera, so that’s why you guys don’t get to see the real deal. But that episode, they caught her red-handed,” she said.

After seeing the episode, Kandi said that she immediately confronted Porsha Williams. As Porsha made a move on her in the club once, Kandi pointed out that Porsha might just as well be in the same boat as hers.

The Bedroom Kandi creator added that she’s done with all of Porsha’s lies. According to her, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are going to see them in yet another heated argument in the coming episodes.

“She and I are going to have really heated exchanges, where I’m gonna be the one blowing up, but I felt like she was purposefully doing and saying things to get under my skin. Her story changes all the time, people. All the time,” she said.

Speaking to Too Fab‘s Brian Particelli, Kandi Burruss said that her relationship with Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks is only about to get worse. She explained that she’s tired of her RHOA stars coming after her, her business and even her family. Although she tried to play nice in the earlier seasons, holding back because she was friends with Porsha and Phaedra, Kandi said that this time around, she’s not afraid to call them out on their behavior.

“I tried not to go too hard on them. Going into this season, I said, you know what, I’m just not taking anything. Anytime they come to me with some BS, I’m calling them out on it. And that’s what has happened. I’m not angry, I’m just not holding back.”

After all that has happened, Kandi believed that it would be impossible to repair her friendship with Phaedra and Porsha. The Real Housewives of Atlanta explained that she’s done with them and eager to move forward.

“It just got the point now where I’m like no, it’s so not repairable, it’s so broken at this point, I feel like we need to just stop talking about each other period. At this point, we’re not going to be friends, so let’s just stop,” she said.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 airs Sundays on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]