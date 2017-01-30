Hugh Jackman: Jerry Seinfeld Convinced Me To Quit As Wolverine

Logan will not just mark the 19th occasion that Hugh Jackman has portrayed Wolverine, but also his sad farewell as the beloved mutant, a role that he has played since 2000.

It turns out that we have Jerry Seinfeld to thank for Hugh Jackman’s decision to step down as Wolverine, though. Because the Australian actor has now admitted that he realized the time had come to hang up his claws as the character after discussing the end of Seinfeld with the comedian.

Jerry Seinfeld brought his titular sitcom to an end after nine seasons back in 1998 when it was still one of the most popular shows on television. Jerry Seinfeld explained to Jackman that he wanted to leave the audience wanting more, which got Jackman thinking that he wanted to do the same with Wolverine, too.

Hugh Jackman recalled his discussion with Jerry Seinfeld recently to Empire Magazine, via Yahoo Movies UK, explaining that it all began at a party that they both really didn’t want to be at.

He doesn’t particularly like parties, and I’m a little the same. So we always end up in a corner chatting. I started asking about Seinfeld. Jerry said: ‘I always had a belief that creatively you should leave on a high.’ Not just for legacy, though I’m sure that was part of it. But he said that if you are tapped out, it’s Herculean to work out what the next thing is. If you leave something in the tank creatively, then you just spark onto the next thing. I went home from that dinner, and I just knew. That was it.

After this chat with Jerry Seinfeld, Hugh Jackman then approached 20th Century Fox about Logan, pitching it as a mixture of both Unforgiven and The Wrestler. And while he was expecting to fight and tooth and nail with 20th Century Fox to secure his departure as Wolverine, Hugh Jackman insisted that he didn’t get much opposition from the studio at all.

I was expecting a little more resistance, I suppose, at the studio level. But I didn’t get that at all.

We’ve know for quite a while that the third solo Wolverine film would be Hugh Jackman’s last outing as the character. In fact, Hugh Jackman admitted just that on The Dr. Oz Show, via Comic Book, back in May 2015.

It just felt like it was the right time to do it. And let’s be honest, 17 years. I never thought in a million years it would last, so I’m so grateful to the fans for the opportunity of playing it. … I kind of have in my head what we’re going to do in this last one. It just feels like this is the perfect way to go out.

But there’s one man that’s already intent on getting Hugh Jackman out of his self-imposed retirement as Wolverine. That’s none other than Ryan Reynolds, who portrays Deadpool in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men universe.

Reynolds wants Hugh Jackman to prolong his tenure as Wolverine for just one more film so that the duo can join forces for a second time together on the big-screen. Ryan Reynolds even told Entertainment Weekly of his plan back in December.

I want Deapdool and Wolverine in a movie together. What we’re gonna have to do is convince Hugh. If anything, I’m going to need to do what I can to get my internet friends back on board to help rally another cause down the line. Hugh Jackman is one of the best human beings. Part of the reason I want to do a Deadpool/Wolverine movie is not just because I think the two would light the screen on fire but I genuinely love the guy.

Unfortunately Hugh Jackman admitted to Variety soon after that because of his impending departure he isn’t quite so sure that the timing will work out for another Deadpool and Wolverine crossover. Which is especially a shame since 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine was roundly criticised for its treatment of Deadpool, which deviated heavily from the original source material, and this would have given both Jackman and Reynolds an opportunity to right that wrong.

