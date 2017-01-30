Peter Gunz Apologizes To Tara Wallace — ‘Love And Hip Hop New York’ Star Wants Another Chance

Season 7 of Love and Hip Hop New York is in full swing and only recently, Tara Wallace appeared on the VH1 reality show with Peter Gunz. The love triangle between Peter, Tara, and Amina Buddafly has not been a major draw during the current season. It looks like the messy back and forth between Tara and Amina is over now and Peter is ready to settle down and become a one woman man.

On the last episode of LHHNY, Peter Gunz surprised Tara Wallace with a 40th birthday party and all of her friends and family were there. It was during that birthday party that Peter finally apologized to Tara on stage and in front of everyone. That was something that Peter had definitely never done before as VH1 reminds fans and if the “Creep Squad” member keeps his word, he will never, ever cheat on Tara again.

@myextensionz promo TARA! A photo posted by Taranasha Wallace (@iamtarawallace) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:29am PST

Of course, news that Peter has finally made up his mind and only wants Tara comes months after Amina Buddafly moved to Los Angeles to get away from Peter, Tara, and all of the drama involved in their complicated love triangle. By the looks of it, Amina made the decision for Peter by choosing to get away and out of the relationship so that she can move on with her life as the mother of two young girls.

In any case, during the Love and Hip Hop New York episode, Tara Wallace acted as if she didn’t want Peter anymore. Much like Amina, Tara also recently published a book. Hers is called The Goddess Potential and talks about how to love yourself and be successful in relationships and in life. Peter claims to have read Tara’s book and said that it really helped him to understand some things about himself and to realize that he never wants to be without Tara again.

Tara responded to Peter’s sweet birthday speech by telling him that she was moved but only wants to work on their friendship. It’s pretty clear based on Tara’s body language that she wants way more than that but the smartest way to make a stupid decision like taking back the man that cheated over and over again would be to take baby steps and see if he keeps his word.

Trying to work out while in the park with my kids but it ain't happening ????… can't be mad though, it's much more fun seeing them happy ❣️ A photo posted by Amina Pankey (@aminabuddafly) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:03am PST

Keeping in mind that VH1 films the episodes of Love and Hip Hop New York several weeks, if not months, before they are aired, it’s pretty easy to do a little digging and find out if Peter and Tara did give their relationship another whirl. While some bloggers have figured they got back together again if only for the fact that Tara can’t seem to resist Peter’s charm, it looks like she may have finally walked away.

Wheels up @stefateaser @bjonesvp @mcl_pr A photo posted by Peter Pankey (@petergunz174) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:05am PST

On the same night that Love and Hip Hop New York aired the episode where Peter apologized to Tara and asked her to give him another chance, Tara posted a meme on Instagram that might have been a message to fans. It reads the following.

“The world isn’t filled with ‘haters’ and ‘toxic people.’ It’s filled with people who are hurting and trying, ineffectively, to give themselves relief. So distance yourself if you must, but try to do it with empathy, not judgment. The only cure for “haters” is love, so try to show more kindness than they showed you. This is how we can slowly make the world a more loving place.”

It’s unclear if Tara Wallace is calling Peter Gunz a hater or if he is classified as a toxic person but the timing of Tara’s post is pretty clear. She seems to have learned her lesson while trying to compete with Amina Buddafly for Peter’s affection and now she’s finally ready to move on and find a partner who would never hurt her the way he did in the first place.

[Featured Image by Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch/IPX/AP Images]