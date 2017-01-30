NBA Rumors: T.J. McConnell, Nerlens Noel Being Targeted By Multiple Teams For Potential Trade

NBA rumors are swirling that Philadelphia 76ers players T.J. McConnell and Nerlens Noel are the subject of several trade offers by multiple teams.

While Nerlens Noel rumors have been swirling for most of the NBA season, T.J. McConnell is a newcomer to the NBA trade rumors. Reportedly, the Philadelphia 76ers turned down an offer for T.J. McConnell this week involving the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to an article by Fox Sports.

The Cleveland Cavaliers — who have been in search of quality players even before LeBron James’ recent public outburst about the team’s roster — looked at T.J. McConnell because of his recent play. According to Fox Sports, the guard has been the best of the multiple guards the Philadelphia 76ers currently have.

“The fact that the Cavaliers sought out T.J. McConnell is no surprise at all. He’s playing incredible basketball right now… In fact, for the month of January 2017, he is averaging 7.5 points, 8.9 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game on an average of 31.3 minutes.”

The Philadelphia 76ers would not have been blamed if the team had taken the trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers for T.J. McConnell. With No. 1 NBA draft pick Ben Simmons almost ready to enter the picture, the Philadelphia 76ers have a logjam at the position with T.J. McConnell, Sergio Rodriguez, Jerryd Bayless, Chasson Randle, and Nik Stauskas already on the roster.

While the trade attempt for T.J. McConnell did not pan out, the Cleveland Cavaliers have more options for adding players. The Inquisitr previously reported on rumors that LeBron James could reunite with former Miami Heat teammate Mario Chalmers this season, giving the defending NBA Champions quality depth at the point guard position.

In addition to T.J. McConnell, the Philadelphia 76ers are continuing to shop Nerlens Noel as well. The team has had the former University of Kentucky athlete on the trade market for most of the season, according to the Inquisitr. Early NBA rumors focused on Nerlens Noel heading to top-tier Eastern Conference teams like the Toronto Raptors or Boston Celtics, but recent rumors have suggested a bevy of NBA franchises could have interst in the center.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a good position to trade Nerlens Noel after his recent showing against two playoff teams. In back-to-back contests against the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks, Nerlens Noel finished with a 36 points and 21 rebounds to go with 5 assists, 4 steals, and 3 blocks.

While the Philadelphia 76ers might want to keep Nerlens Noel, the temptations of a trade for an All-Star player could overshadow that desire. The Star-Ledger reported on rumors that Nerlens Noel could be used as part of a package to acquire a player like Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler or Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George.

Even before those breakout games over the past week, Nerlens Noel was already considered a steal for whatever team lured him away from the Philadelphia 76ers, according to CBS Sports. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers are in danger of losing Nerlens Noel without any compensation should the team not find a trade partner before the NBA deadline in February.

T.J. McConnell and Nerlens Noel are one of several NBA players with trade rumors swirling around them, according to the Inquisitr. T.J. McConnell joins guards Rajon Rondo and Arron Afflalo as potentially available trade targets while Nerlens Noel, Paul Millsap and Serge Ibaka are bigs with NBA rumors swirling around them this season.

