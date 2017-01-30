Gigi And Bella Hadid Join The #NoBanNoWall Protest In New York City

Bella and Gigi, whose real names are Isabella Khair and Jelena Noura respectively, were in New York City with their family this weekend. The famous sisters decided to take to the streets of New York to protest Donald Trump’s immigration ban. The President signed an executive order on Friday, January 27, to ban foreign refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.

Fans gleefully took photos of the Hadid sisters marching in the streets in Battery Park, reports Page Six. They were seen holding a sign that read, “We are all Hindus, Buddhists, Muslims, Atheists, Christians, Jews.” Check out the videos and photos of the Hadid girls for yourself in the Twitter posts below.

Gigi at the #NoBanNoWall march in New York today. pic.twitter.com/DSYwUsvePr — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidsNews) January 29, 2017

Earlier in the day, the reality stars were seen having Sunday brunch with their mother at The Smile, a trendy restaurant in Lower Manhattan. All three ladies were seen wearing matching denim and sunglasses, reports Vogue. Yolanda wore a black motorcycle jacket over a black turtleneck and ripped jeans.

Bella wore a white cropped turtleneck sweater with denim bell bottoms and Gigi wore a red puffy Tommy Hilfiger jacket over a black turtleneck sweater and cropped dark denim jeans with black ankle boots. Gigi’s pants featured red stripes running down each side of her jeans and frayed detail.

The supermodels’ father, real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, is Jordanian-American, Muslim, and of Palestinian descent, according to the report. And, according to Mohamed Hadid’s Instagram account, his family emigrated to Syria during the 1948 war where Israel declared its independence and 800,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes, called the nakba, or the “catastrophe.”

Gigi, 21, and Bella, 20, consider themselves half-Palestinian. Their mother, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster is both Dutch-American and Christian. Gigi’s boyfriend, former One Direction member and solo pop singer Zayn Malik, is Muslim.

This is not the first time that the Hadid sisters have made a political statement. Gigi previously tweeted her support for the Women’s March, writing, “So inspired by the incredible & unique humans in this world everyday [SIC]. Thank you for beautifully demonstrating how to put gender, race, religion aside & come TOGETHER for what is right. #WomansMarch.”

“#GirlsJustWannaHaveFundamentalRights #forallmysisters,” Gigi concluded in her post, reports Just Jared.

While most of Gigi’s fans were satisfied with her comments, there were some who slammed the model, reports ArabNews. Her fans tried to correct her and stated that the people who participated in the Women’s March were fighting for LGBT rights, women’s rights, and Black Lives Matter, among other things. Some misconstrued Gigi’s comments, which caused the blonde bombshell to backtrack and make another statement.

“If you want to read it the wrong way you can. I’m saying human rights are human rights, regardless of those things. Togetherness, as humans.”

But, instead of taking to the streets to participate in the Women’s March, she was seen hanging out with a friend that day in New York City. According to the photos published on JustJared and JustJaredJr, Gigi was spotted wearing a black overcoat with fur trim over a black shirt and red plaid cropped pants. She topped off her look with wavy hair, red-tinted sunglasses, and black sneakers. She also carried a coffee cup in one hand and a mini black handbag in the other hand.

Trump has previously stated that he has considered introducing a “registry” of Muslim immigrants living in the United States. He also pledged to impose a ban on Muslims entering the country, but has since modified his plan after the nationwide backlash to apply to those coming into the U.S. from countries that have a “proven history of terrorism.”

