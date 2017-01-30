Zaya By Zendaya: Plus Sized Woman Mocked On Twitter Offered Job With Clothing Line

Zaya By Zendaya, Zendaya Coleman’s debut clothing line just got itself a brand new plus sized model thanks to a mean-spirited troll, according to Teen Vogue.

On Jan. 27, Zendaya shut down a body shamer on Twitter and offered the victim of the mocking a modeling job with Zaya By Zendaya, proving that she’s not here for anybody’s negativity.

It all started when Twitter user @StarpowerXCV Tweeted a nasty message that read in part, “Never trust a top half posting a– female.” The Tweet was in response to Twitter user’s @_illestCee’s full body photo, in which she looked larger than what was shown in her profile photo.

On the cover of @footwearnews @dayabyzendaya A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 11, 2016 at 3:41pm PDT

The Tweet was deleted shortly after, but not before Zendaya got ahold of it.

“Stumbling across this is stupid sh-t,” Zendaya tweeted in response. “She is fine as h– head to toe and guaranteed doesn’t know you exist my man. As for her, slay on queen.”

Zendaya followed up with the Tweet by offering the woman a job with her company, Zaya By Zendaya and asking her followers to help to track her down.

“Can we find her @,” she asked. “I’d love for her to be a @dayabyzendaya model.”

It didn’t take long at all for Zendaya’s seven million followers to track down the lucky woman, who coincidentally has aspirations of becoming a plus-sized model!

“im really speechless right now because becoming a plus size model has been my number one goal,” Tweeted user @_illestCee.

And she’s a shoe designer @dayabyzendaya available online @nordstrom A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Aug 5, 2016 at 10:31pm PDT

This isn’t the first time that the Zaya By Zendaya creator has advocated against body shaming. In 2016, the singer/actress hit back at comedian Julie Klausner who had targeted her in a series of Tweets, following her appearance at the Kid’s Choice Awards.

According to Salon, Zendaya, while accepting the award for Favorite Female TV Star at the Kid’s Choice Awards, thanked the parents in the audience for allowing her to be a role model for their children.

Klauser then added, “And thinspo model for your impressionable tweens,” implying that Zendaya’s naturally thin body type sent the wrong message to young girls.

Julie also Tweeted “Zendaya’s ultimate retort to Giuliana Rancic is starving herself down to the size of one of her elbow,” and “You don’t have to have an eating disorder to attend the Kids’ Choice Awards….but it helps!”

Zendaya Tweeted, in response, “Do you find this funny? I will write another paragraph to educate you as well #youreallywannabenext?”

Klausner simply replied, “Can’t wait.”

Julie later added that she didn’t want teens looking up to Zendaya to develop an eating disorder, but the damage was already done. The backlash for Klausner was swift and harsh. Many of the replies reprimanded Julie for body shaming Zendaya, in the name of other teens.

In 2015, E! News correspondent, Giuliana Rancic made a rude joke about Zendaya when she claimed that she looked like she smelled of “patchouli oil and weed” because she was sporting faux dreadlocks on the red carpet.

Zendaya, of course, had a response to that criticism as well.

“There is already harsh criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair.” She said, ” My wearing my hair in locks on an Oscar red carpet was to showcase them in a positive light, to remind people of color that our hair is good enough. To me, locks are a symbol of strength and beauty, almost like a lion’s mane.”

This proves that Zendaya will not stand for body shaming of any kind, no matter who it comes from.

What do you think about Zendaya’s generous act? Do you like that Zaya By Zendaya’s sizes are inclusive to all body types? Let us know in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]