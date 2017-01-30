Sherri Papini Update: Another Woman, Laura Lynne Stacy, Disappears In California, Found Walking Along Freeway

Sherri Papini vanished in Northern California in November 2016 and remained missing for three weeks until she was spotted seeking help alongside the side of a major thoroughfare. Just days ago, Los Angeles woman Laura Lynne Stacy disappeared for several days but was thankfully found safe on the side of a freeway in Lancaster.

Laura, 28, was last seen by her female roommate on January 22 at her apartment, according to Heavy. She recently moved to the Los Angeles area from Colorado and typically kept in close contact with her family.

On January 23, Laura’s parents received a text message from the woman’s phone but it was sent not sent by Laura, but was sent by someone who had found the phone in Santa Clarita. KTLA reports that Laura’s car was found abandoned in a remote area of the Antelope Valley the following day.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Police Department detectives who were responding to aid in the search for Laura spotted the missing woman in the process. A spokesperson told KTLA that the law enforcement officials, “…observed her walking on the side of the freeway, made contact with her, and verified that it was her.”

The young woman was reunited with her family and taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. According to Tim O’Quinn, an LAPD detective, what happened to Laura is still unknown and when found she appeared “somewhat disoriented” and “confused,” reports KTLA.

28 y/o Laura Lynne Stacy was found Wednesday after being missing for three days. https://t.co/YwQv8Nhs3y — Rare (@Rare) January 26, 2017

Police note that it is believed Laura’s car ran out of gas as she traveled through a desert area about 70 miles outside of Los Angeles, causing he to leave the vehicle and head out on foot to find assistance, Comic Book reports. Authorities have yet to rule out foul play in Laura’s case and are conducting tests on her vehicle.

According to Comic Book, both Laura and Sherri were discovered in “disheveled conditions,” however, Sherri was also found with restraints on her and had obvious physical injuries. Additionally, both women vanished while out and about doing some form of exercise, although Sherri has told police she was abducted while jogging, reports Comic Book.

Laura Stacy being put into stretcher – just out of precaution- she's being taken to Antelope Valley Hospital pic.twitter.com/YXPlwiKfVy — Zohreen (@Zohreen) January 25, 2017

Sherri, 34, went missing during an afternoon jog around 2:00 p.m. near her Redding residence on November 2, 2016. Her husband, Keith Papini, became alarmed when he arrived home from work and it was empty, which was part of his family’s usual routine. He then learned Sherri had failed to pick up their two children from daycare, which sent him into panic mode.

Sherri Papini Update: California Mom Spotted In Public, Photographed For The First Time Si… https://t.co/GKMxBjqvIK pic.twitter.com/ooaO1zDpk4 — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) January 11, 2017

Ultimately on Thanksgiving Day at around 4:30 a.m., Sherri, was found on the side of a Yolo County highway about 140 miles from where she was last seen jogging after flagging down a motorist.

Her husband publicly described her condition after she was recovered, saying Sherri had been beaten and branded, her long blond hair had been cut off, and she was emaciated weighing only 87 pounds.

Could Sherri Papini Abduction And Disappearances of Stacey Smart, Jessica Roggenkamp, And… https://t.co/tzdotbloiA — Woody (@Harley_Woody) January 6, 2017

Sherri told authorities she had been kidnapped and her captors kept their faces covered most of the time so she was unable to offer details about them. She said two Hispanic women with Spanish accents kidnapped her, one younger with curly hair, thin eyebrows, and pierced ears, and an older female suspect having thick eyebrows and black hair with gray in it.

Authorities are still investigating Sherri Papini’s case so they are urging anyone with information to call 530-245-6540, or the Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135. Tips can also be emailed to mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.

[Featured Image by Dirk94025/iSTock]